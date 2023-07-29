HT Auto
TVS Ronin Specifications

TVS Ronin starting price is Rs. 1,49,000 in India. TVS Ronin is available in 4 variant and Powered by a null engine.
1.49 - 1.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
TVS Ronin Specs

TVS Ronin comes with 225.9 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Ronin starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, TVS Ronin sits in the Cafe Racer Bikes ...Read More

TVS Ronin Specifications and Features

Triple Tone - Dual Channel - Dawn Orange
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Frame
Double Cradle Split Synchro Stiff Frame
Tubeless Tyre
Tubeless
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Length
2040 mm
Ground Clearance
181 mm
Wheelbase
1357 mm
Height
1170 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm
Width
805 mm
Top Speed
120 kmph
Stroke
66 mm
Max Torque
19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
225.9 cc
Compression Ratio
10:14:1
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, SOHC
Cooling System
Oil Cooled
Clutch
Assist & Slipper Clutch
Peak Power
20.4 PS @ 7750 rpm
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
5 Speed
Bore
66 mm
Emission Type
bs6
Body Type
Cafe Racer Bikes
Front Suspension
41 mm USD
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock with 7 Step Adjustable Preload
Riding Modes
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Additional Features
ABS Modes - Rain & Urban Mode, Gear Shift Assist
Distance to Empty Indicator
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
TFT
Techometer
Digital
Service Due Indicator
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
DRLs
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED

TVS Ronin News

25 women riders atop TVS Ronin bikes have embarked on a seven-day ride from Delhi to Dras.
All-women motorcycle rally reaches Kargil on TVS Ronin, celebrates Kargil Divas
29 Jul 2023
25 women riders atop TVS Ronin bikes have embarked on a seven-day ride from Delhi to Dras.
Indian Army flags off all-women bike rally atop TVS Ronin to celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas
18 Jul 2023
TVS Ronin motorbike houses a digital cluster that displays key information such as distance to empty, ETA, and gear shift Assist,
TVS Motor launches Ronin premium motorcycle in Indonesia
10 Jul 2023
On paper, the TVS Ronin is more powerful than the Bajaj Avenger 220.
TVS Ronin vs Bajaj Avenger: Which motorcycle should you buy?
9 May 2023
The flat-track version of the Ronin is lighter and gets a remapped engine as well.
This TVS Ronin 225 modified into a flat tracker is ready to hit the dirt track
14 Mar 2023
TVS Ronin Variants & Price List

TVS Ronin price starts at ₹ 1.49 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.71 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). TVS Ronin comes in 4 variants. TVS Ronin top variant price is ₹ 1.71 Lakhs.

