Keeway Hypevolt-R electric scooter launched in India at 1.99 lakh, claims 180 km range and 115 kmph top speed

Keeway India has expanded its electric mobility portfolio with the launch of the all-new Hypevolt-R in the country. Positioned as the brand's flagship electric scooter, the Hypevolt-R is aimed at buyers looking for a performance-oriented premium electric scooter packed with advanced technology and rider assistance features.

The Keeway Hypevolt-R has been introduced at an introductory price of ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings are now open across the company's dealerships and through its official website for a token amount of ₹5,000. The scooter is offered in two colour options, Crystal White and Platinum Grey.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes TVS iQube ₹1.15 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹1,600/ month Check Eligibility Keeway Hypevolt-R ₹2 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹2,700/ month Check Eligibility Bajaj Chetak ₹96,504 EMI starting at just ₹1,300/ month Check Eligibility Ather Energy 450X ₹1.55 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹2,100/ month Check Eligibility Ather Energy Rizta ₹1.17 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹1,600/ month Check Eligibility Ather Energy 450S ₹84,341 EMI starting at just ₹1,200/ month Check Eligibility

Keeway Hypevolt-R: Battery, range and performance

Powering the Hypevolt-R is a 5.04 kWh dual removable NMC battery pack comprising two 72V 35Ah battery units. The company claims an IDC-certified riding range of 180 km on a full charge.

The scooter is powered by a mid-mounted permanent magnet synchronous motor that develops 6 kW of rated power and 12 kW of peak output. Peak torque stands at 72 Nm. Keeway claims the Hypevolt-R can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in just 2.3 seconds in Sport mode while achieving a top speed of 115 kmph. The scooter also offers a claimed 30-degree gradeability.

Charging can be carried out both on and off the vehicle thanks to the removable battery design. Using the onboard charger, the battery can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in approximately three hours. Riders can choose between Eco, Normal and Sport riding modes.

Also Read : 2026 Keeway V302C vs Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 spec comparison: engine, features, price

Keeway Hypevolt-R: Features and safety

One of the key highlights of the Hypevolt-R is its long list of rider assistance features. It comes equipped with dual-channel ABS, traction control system (TCS), hill hold control, hill descent control, intelligent cruise control, blind spot detection and a rear reverse camera.

Other equipment includes a five-inch TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, OTA updates, USB Type-A and Type-C charging ports, reverse mode and full LED lighting with projector headlamps. The scooter also gets a distinctive LED light strip at the front.

Keeway Hypevolt-R: Suspension and dimensions

The Hypevolt-R is underpinned by a high-carbon steel cage frame. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and a five-step adjustable hydraulic rear shock absorber.

It rides on 14-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 100/80 front and 120/70 rear semi-slick tubeless tyres. Braking is handled by disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS.

The electric scooter has a ground clearance of 130 mm, a seat height of 770 mm and a wheelbase of 1,454 mm. Kerb weight stands at 140 kg, while under-seat storage capacity is rated at 27 litres.

Keeway Hypevolt-R: Availability

Bookings for the Keeway Hypevolt-R are now open across the brand's network of more than 40 authorised dealerships in India as well as online. Deliveries are expected to commence shortly.

Commenting on the launch, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Keeway India, said the Hypevolt-R has been developed to cater to buyers looking for a premium electric scooter that combines strong performance, advanced technology and everyday practicality in a single package.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: