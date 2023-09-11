Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs TVS Ronin: Price and specification comparison

Royal Enfield has launched the new iteration of the iconic Bullet 350 in India at ₹1.74 lakh (ex-showroom) . The updated Royal Enfield Bullet 350 comes re-energising the 350 cc motorcycle segment in India, which has been experiencing an influx of new and updated models and witnessing rising demand over the last few years. The new Bullet 350 has revived its rivalry with competitors including Honda H'ness CB350, Jawa 42 and TVS Ronin. Besides targeting the 350 cc category, the Bullet 350 also competes with rivals positioned in the quarter-litre segment as well.

As the demand for premium motorcycles is rising, the 250-350 cc segment has been experiencing a surging consumer interest. With the Royal Enfield models witnessing a rapid rise in demand over the last few years thanks to its range of 350 cc motorcycles with retro styling, the auto manufacturer aims to strengthen its grip in the category. The updated Bullet 350 comes as a part of that strategy.

Watch: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at ₹ 1.74 lakh | First Look

Here is a price and spec-sheet-based comparison between the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and TVS Ronin.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs TVS Ronin: Price

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is available at a price range of ₹1.74 lakh and ₹2.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The TVS Ronin, on the other hand, is available at a pricing range of ₹1.49 lakh and ₹1.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs TVS Ronin: Specifications

The 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is powered by a 349 cc single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled engine that works in other 350 cc motorcycles of the manufacturer. This engine is mated to a five-speed transmission and churns out 20 bhp of peak power and 27 Nm of maximum torque.

On the other hand, TVS Ronin is powered by a 225.9 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine. This engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox and generates 20.12 bhp peak power and 19.93 Nm of maximum torque.

First Published Date: