HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Vs Honda H'ness Cb350 Vs Jawa 42: Which One To Choose

RE Bullet 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350 vs Jawa 42: Price and specs comparison

Royal Enfield has launched the new iteration of the iconic Bullet 350 in India at 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated Royal Enfield Bullet 350 comes reigniting the flame in the high-on-demand 350 cc segment, where several other two-wheeler manufacturers have their respective offerings. The new Bullet 350 comes reviving its rivalry with the Honda H'ness CB350 and Jawa 42, which have also garnered pretty good attention in the 350 cc segment.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Sep 2023, 11:38 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 comes re-energising the 350 cc motorcycle segment in India, which has been experiencing an influx of new and updated models and seeing rising demand over the last few years.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 comes re-energising the 350 cc motorcycle segment in India, which has been experiencing an influx of new and updated models and seeing rising demand over the last few years.

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 comes carrying the signature retro styling for which the bike has been known. However, it gets a few modern elements as well. Now, that the updated Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has been launched, here is a price and specification-base comparison between Royal Enfield Bullet 350, Honda H'ness CB350 and Jawa 42.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Classic 350 vs Hunter 350 vs Meteor 350: Price comparison

Watch: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at 1.74 lakh | First Look

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.74 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.25 - 1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Triumph Bonneville 350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Triumph Bonneville 350
₹1.98 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster (HT Auto photo)
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
₹ 1.98 - 2.06 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Mojo 300 Bs6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Mojo 300 Bs6
₹ 2 - 2.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Cfmoto 250sr (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Cfmoto 250sr
₹2 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350 vs Jawa 42: Price

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is available at a price range of 1.74 lakh and 2.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The Honda H'ness CB350 is priced between 2.10 lakh and 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, another retro-themed motorcycle in the same segment, the Jawa 42 comes priced between 1.67 lakh and 1.81 lakh (ex-showroom).

MotorcycleRoyal Enfield Bullet 350Honda H'ness CB350Jawa 42
Price (ex-showroom) 1.74 lakh - 2.16 lakh 2.10 lakh - 2.15 lakh 1.67 lakh - 1.81 lakh

This means the Jawa 42 is the most affordable motorcycle among these three, while the Honda H'ness CB350 is the priciest choice. The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 comes sitting in the middle with a balanced pricing.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350 vs Jawa 42: Engine and transmission

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is powered by a 349 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine paired with a five-speed gearbox. This engine is good to churn out 19.92 bhp of peak power and 27 Nm of maximum torque.

The Honda H'ness CB350 is powered by a 348.36 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission. This power mill churns out 20.71 bhp of peak power and 29 Nm of maximum torque.

On the other hand, powering the Jawa 42 is a 293 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. This engine pumps out 26.92 bhp of peak power and 27 Nm of maximum torque.

 Royal Enfield Bullet 350Honda H'ness CB350Jawa 42
Engine349 cc single-cylinder air-cooled348.36 cc single-cylinder air-cooled293 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled
Transmission5-speed5-speed6-speed
Maximum Power19.92 bhp20.71 bhp26.92 bhp
Maximum Torque27 Nm29 Nm27 Nm

The Jawa 42 might come with the smallest displacement engine but it generates maximum power among all these three motorcycles. Also, it gets a six-speed gearbox, while the other two motorcycles in the fray come with five-speed gearboxes.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350 vs Jawa 42: Brake and suspension

When it comes to suspension duty, all three motorcycles come equipped with telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the back. For braking purposes, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets a 300 mm front disc and 270 mm rear disc. The Honda H'ness CB350 comes equipped with a 310 mm front disc and 240 mm rear disc, while the Jawa 42 gets 280 mm front disc and 240 mm rear disc. The Jawa 42 is available with a drum brake variant as well, which gets a 153 mm rear drum brake.

Both the Royal Enfield and Jawa motorcycles run on spoked wheels, while the Honda motorcycle runs on alloy wheels. The Royal Enfield Buller 350 runs on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels, while the Honda motorcycle too gets the same sized wheels. The Jawa 42 runs on 18-inch front wheels and 17-inch rear wheels.

First Published Date: 04 Sep 2023, 11:38 AM IST
TAGS: Bullet 350 RE Bullet 350 Honda H'ness CB350 Jawa 42 Royal Enfield Roya Enfield Bullet Jawa Honda

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
43% OFF
Ambrane Car Mobile Holder with Adjustable Side Arm for Smartphones, Mobile Holder Mount for Dashboard 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 7-inch Devices (Grip Stand)
Rs. 399 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
20W PD Charger for iPhone Original 20W PD Fast Type C Wall Charger with Charging Cable Compatible with iPhone14/14 Plus Pro Max/13 Pro Max/13 Mini/11/12 Max/Xs Max/XR/X/8Plus,iPad (Adapter + Cable)
Rs. 1,189 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
Car Interior Cleaner Brush Car Cleaning Brush Car Detailing Brush Soft Cleaning Brush Dashboard Multipurpose Car Brush Tool
Rs. 252 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
80% OFF
Voltonix Air Pump,car Pump Heavy Duty Metal Electric Car Air Compressor with Pressure Gauge, 12V DC Portable Tyre Inflator Air Pump for Car, Trucks, Bus, Bike, Auto & Van, Single (1-Cylinder, Black)
Rs. 1,399 Rs. 7,099
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.