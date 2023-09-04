RE Bullet 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350 vs Jawa 42: Price and specs comparison

Royal Enfield has launched the new iteration of the iconic Bullet 350 in India at ₹1.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated Royal Enfield Bullet 350 comes reigniting the flame in the high-on-demand 350 cc segment, where several other two-wheeler manufacturers have their respective offerings. The new Bullet 350 comes reviving its rivalry with the Honda H'ness CB350 and Jawa 42, which have also garnered pretty good attention in the 350 cc segment.

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 comes carrying the signature retro styling for which the bike has been known. However, it gets a few modern elements as well. Now, that the updated Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has been launched, here is a price and specification-base comparison between Royal Enfield Bullet 350, Honda H'ness CB350 and Jawa 42.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350 vs Jawa 42: Price

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is available at a price range of ₹1.74 lakh and ₹2.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The Honda H'ness CB350 is priced between ₹2.10 lakh and ₹2.15 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, another retro-themed motorcycle in the same segment, the Jawa 42 comes priced between ₹1.67 lakh and ₹1.81 lakh (ex-showroom).

Motorcycle Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Honda H'ness CB350 Jawa 42 Price (ex-showroom) ₹ 1.74 lakh - ₹ 2.16 lakh ₹ 2.10 lakh - ₹ 2.15 lakh ₹ 1.67 lakh - ₹ 1.81 lakh

This means the Jawa 42 is the most affordable motorcycle among these three, while the Honda H'ness CB350 is the priciest choice. The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 comes sitting in the middle with a balanced pricing.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350 vs Jawa 42: Engine and transmission

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is powered by a 349 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine paired with a five-speed gearbox. This engine is good to churn out 19.92 bhp of peak power and 27 Nm of maximum torque.

The Honda H'ness CB350 is powered by a 348.36 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission. This power mill churns out 20.71 bhp of peak power and 29 Nm of maximum torque.

On the other hand, powering the Jawa 42 is a 293 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. This engine pumps out 26.92 bhp of peak power and 27 Nm of maximum torque.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Honda H'ness CB350 Jawa 42 Engine 349 cc single-cylinder air-cooled 348.36 cc single-cylinder air-cooled 293 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled Transmission 5-speed 5-speed 6-speed Maximum Power 19.92 bhp 20.71 bhp 26.92 bhp Maximum Torque 27 Nm 29 Nm 27 Nm

The Jawa 42 might come with the smallest displacement engine but it generates maximum power among all these three motorcycles. Also, it gets a six-speed gearbox, while the other two motorcycles in the fray come with five-speed gearboxes.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350 vs Jawa 42: Brake and suspension

When it comes to suspension duty, all three motorcycles come equipped with telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the back. For braking purposes, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets a 300 mm front disc and 270 mm rear disc. The Honda H'ness CB350 comes equipped with a 310 mm front disc and 240 mm rear disc, while the Jawa 42 gets 280 mm front disc and 240 mm rear disc. The Jawa 42 is available with a drum brake variant as well, which gets a 153 mm rear drum brake.

Both the Royal Enfield and Jawa motorcycles run on spoked wheels, while the Honda motorcycle runs on alloy wheels. The Royal Enfield Buller 350 runs on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels, while the Honda motorcycle too gets the same sized wheels. The Jawa 42 runs on 18-inch front wheels and 17-inch rear wheels.

