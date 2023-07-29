All-women motorcycle rally reaches Kargil on TVS Ronin, celebrates Kargil Divas

A contingent of 25 women riders atop TVS Ronin motorcycles, representing the Indian Army embarked on a 7-day ride from New Delhi to Dras to celebrate the the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas. The rally was called Nari Sashaktikaran and the all-women squad reached Kargil War Memorial on the 26th of July 2023 which is when the 24th Kargil Divas was being celebrated.

The rally spanned over a distance of approximately 1,000 km through the plains of Haryana, Punjab and the mountains of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh before reaching the Kargil War Memorial in Dras.

The Indian army used the TVS Ronin. It uses an oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 20.4 PS and a peak torque of 19.93 Nm. It is priced between ₹1.49 lakh and ₹1.69 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Also Read : TVS Ronin 225 Road test review: A kaleidoscope of possibilities

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium at TVS Motor Company said, “We are proud to have associated with the Indian Army, which symbolises strength, valour, and dedication. At TVS Motor Company, we believe in supporting initiatives that embody the spirit of patriotism and empowerment, and the collaboration with the Indian Army represents our commitment to nurturing the spirit of adventure and resilience, particularly amongst women riders. The Nari Sashaktikaran Women Motorcycle Rally on the TVS Ronin was flagged off to commemorate 24 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas where a 25 member team rode from Delhi to Kargil War Memorial, Dras (Ladakh), where the ride was flagged in. This ride not only showcased the courage and determination of these incredible women riders but also paid tribute to the brave women who serve in the Indian Army. We are honoured to have been a part of this momentous journey with them as they rode the TVS RONIN as their choice of ride traversing the treacherous journey till Kargil, and aim to inspire more women to break barriers, challenge stereotypes, and create their unique paths of success."

First Published Date: