Indian Army flags off all-women motorcycle rally atop TVS Ronin bikes

A contingent of 25 women riders atop TVS Ronin motorcycles, representing the Indian Army, have embarked on a seven-day ride from New Delhi to Dras to celebrate the the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas. The all-women motorcycle rally was flagged off from the National War Memorial in New Delhi on July 18 and is expected to reach Kargil War Memorial in Dras, Ladakh by July 25/26.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Written By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 18 Jul 2023, 15:53 PM
25 women riders atop TVS Ronin bikes have embarked on a seven-day ride from Delhi to Dras.

The rally will span a distance of approximately 1,000-kilometres through plains of Haryana, Punjab and mountains of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh before reaching the Kargil War Memorial in Dras. Upon reaching the destination, the riders will commemorate 24 years of India's victory at the Kargil War of 1999 as well as celebrate the spirit of women in the Indian Army.

The contingent was flagged off by Gen. Manoj Pande, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC Chief of Army Staff and Archana Pande, Chairperson of the Army Wives Welfare Association, along with Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium at TVS Motor Company.

The ride is being held under the aegis of Headquarters Northern Command, that is behind the Nari Sashaktikaran Women Motorcycle Rally. The rally is being held in partnership with TVS Motor Company which has provided the 255cc Ronin motorcycles for the ride. These bikes, the company says, have been designed for the new-age riders. “The Nari Shakti ride… pays tribute to the brave women who serve in the Indian Army. We are honoured to be a part of this momentous journey with them as they ride the TVS Ronin as their choice of ride," said Sumbly.

TVS Ronin bikes source power form an oil-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke, four-valve, SOHC engine with a max power output of 20.4 PS and a peak torque of 19.93 Nm. It gets a fully digital and connected speedometer with a unique placement.

First Published Date: 18 Jul 2023, 15:53 PM IST
TAGS: Ronin Chief Indian TVS Ronin Indian Army

