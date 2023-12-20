Saved Articles

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin vs Triumph Tiger 900

In 2023 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Tiger 900
Triumph Tiger 900
GT
₹13.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm95.2 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
81.455 mm61.9 mm
Max Torque
103 Nm @ 6000 rpm87 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Electronic, digital transistor-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:111.27:1
Displacement
1082.96 cc888 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, multi-plate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI EngineLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
Manual Transmission6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
92 mm78 mm
No of Cylinders
23
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,74,95415,28,506
Ex-Showroom Price
15,96,50013,70,000
RTO
1,27,7201,09,600
Insurance
38,76135,206
Accessories Charges
11,97313,700
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,15032,853

