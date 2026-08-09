In 2026 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl.
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] vs Tiger 900 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
|Tiger 900
|Brand
|Honda
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 15.96 Lakhs
|₹ 14.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|21.2 to 21.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1082.96 cc
|888 cc
|Power
|99.2 PS PS
|108 PS PS