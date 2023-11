Tiger 900 falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Tiger 900 Rally in Delhi is Rs. 15.97 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Rally is Tiger 900 falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Tiger 900 Rally in Delhi is Rs. 15.97 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Rally is 20 L litres. It offers many features like Charging Point, Low Fuel Indicator, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Passenger Footrest and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 20 L Highway Mileage: 19.60 kmpl Max Power: 95.2 PS @ 8750 rpm Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder Mileage of Rally is 19.60 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less