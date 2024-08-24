BMW F 900 GS vs Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro: Spec comparison

BMW Motorrad India recently opened bookings for the F 900 GS and the F 900 GS Adventure. The motorcycle has already been launched in the international markets and the specifications are unlikely to change for the Indian markets. A direct competitor of the F 900 GS in India is the Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro.

Both the bikes are premium ADVs that fall into a similar price bracket as well. Here is a comparison of the two bikes based on their spec sheets.

BMW F 900 GS vs Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro: Engine and Performance

The Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro comes with a liquid-cooled 888 cc, inline 3-cylinder engine that produces 106 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 90 Nm torque at 6,850 RPM. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission.

The upcoming BMW F 900 GS also gets a liquid-cooled engine, a 895 cc, parallel-twin putting out 103 bhp at 8,500 RPM and 93 Nm at 6,750 RPM. The BMW also gets a 6-speed like the Tiger 900.

BMW F 900 GS vs Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro: Chassis

The Triumph gets a tubular trellis main frame and a fabricated bolt-on aluminium rear subframe. The BMW on the other hand has a bridge-type frame with steel shell construction and a bolted-on rear sub-frame.

BMW F 900 GS vs Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro: Suspension

The front suspension on the Triumph is 45 mm upside-down forks with 240 mm travel and the rear is a mono-shock suspension with 230 mm of travel. The BMW gets 43mm USD telescopic forks with 230 mm travel at the front and a mono-shock at the rear with 215 mm of travel.

Both ADVs get manual preload, rebound and compression damping adjustments.

BMW F 900 GS vs Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro: Brakes

The front brakes of the Tiger 900 Rally Pro are dual 320 mm discs with Brembo callipers and a single 255 mm disc at the rear. The other bike, F 900 GS gets dual 305 mm discs on the front wheel and a single 265 mm disc at the back.

BMW F 900 GS vs Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro: Electronics and Features

Triumph Tiger 900— 7-inch TFT Display with ‘My Triumph’ connectivity, 6 riding modes: Rain, Road, Sport, Off-Road and Off-Road Pro (model dependent), switchable traction control and optimised cornering ABS.

BMW F 900 GS— 6.5-inch TFT Display with BMW Motorrad connectivity, 4 riding modes: Rain, Road, Dynamic and Enduro, switchable traction control ('Dynamic Traction Control') and BMW's Motorrad ABS Pro

