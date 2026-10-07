New Triumph Tiger 1200, Street Triple 798 and Tiger 900 unveiled

Triumph Motorcycles has announced an aggressive product rollout for the 2027 model year, confirming three major motorcycles that will be unveiled globally between October and December 2026. The line-up includes the next-generation Tiger 1200 , the all-new Street Triple 798 and the new Tiger 900 .

The British motorcycle manufacturer has released an early preview of all three models, while confirming the dates for their respective full reveals. The new Tiger 1200 will be unveiled on October 27, followed by the Street Triple 798 on November 17 and the new Tiger 900 on December 15. The Tiger 1200 and Street Triple 798 will also be displayed at EICMA and Motorcycle Live.

New Triumph Tiger 1200 to debut on October 27

The next-generation Triumph Tiger 1200 will be the first of the three motorcycles to make its global debut. Triumph has confirmed that the updated adventure motorcycle will feature an improved 1200cc three-cylinder engine aimed at delivering more performance and greater refinement.

Triumph has also confirmed advanced rider technology and what it describes as the most sophisticated suspension package ever fitted to one of its motorcycles.

The current Tiger 1200 sold in India uses a 1,160cc T-plane triple producing 148 bhp and 130 Nm. It already comes with semi-active Showa suspension and an extensive suite of electronic rider aids, meaning the new model will have to build significantly on an already well-equipped package.

Triumph has previously been seen testing the new-generation Tiger 1200, including a prototype believed to be the Rally Explorer variant. The upcoming motorcycle is expected to retain the adventure-focused character of the current model while bringing substantial updates to its engine, chassis, electronics and suspension.

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Triumph Street Triple 798 gets a larger Moto2-derived engine

The next major launch will be the Street Triple 798, which will receive one of the most significant updates in the model's history. As its name suggests, the new motorcycle gets a larger 798cc inline three-cylinder engine.

Triumph says the engine has been developed for the 2027 Moto2 championship. The new motor is expected to offer stronger performance and torque, with changes including a new cylinder head and a redesigned low-inertia valve train. The engine is also expected to be lighter than the outgoing unit.

The increase in displacement is accompanied by a completely revised chassis. Early images show a new main frame, swingarm and rear suspension arrangement, while Triumph says the new motorcycle has been engineered to offer greater agility.

Styling changes are also substantial. The familiar twin-pod headlamp arrangement has been replaced by a single LED projector positioned between redesigned DRLs. The motorcycle also gets a new underslung exhaust, while the wheels, Brembo braking hardware and Showa front forks appear to carry over from the existing model. Full specifications will be announced on November 17.

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New Triumph Tiger 900 to arrive in December

The final motorcycle in Triumph's three-model rollout will be the next-generation Tiger 900, scheduled to make its global debut on December 15.

Triumph has confirmed that the new adventure motorcycle will feature a more powerful and refined engine, along with an upgraded chassis. The motorcycle will also receive enhanced rider technology and next-generation connectivity as standard.

Technical details remain limited at this stage. The current Tiger 900 uses an 888cc three-cylinder engine producing around 106 bhp, and the new model is confirmed to be more powerful. Triumph has not yet revealed whether the additional performance will come from further development of the existing engine or an increase in displacement.

Three new Triumphs in three months

Triumph's upcoming product offensive gives the brand a major presence at the end of 2026 and positions the company for a busy 2027. The Tiger 1200 will kick off the new-model rollout on October 27, the Street Triple 798 will follow on November 17, and the Tiger 900 will complete it on December 15.

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