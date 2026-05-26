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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine And Desert Editions Launched In India; Prices Start At 15.35 Lakh

Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine and Desert Editions launched in India; Prices start at 15.35 lakh

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 26 May 2026, 17:16 pm
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  • Triumph has launched the Tiger 900 Alpine and Desert Editions in India with touring accessories, special graphics, and revised suspension setups.

Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine Edition
Triumph has launched the Tiger 900 Alpine and Desert Editions in India with unique styling packages, Akrapovic exhausts, touring accessories, and revised suspension setups.
Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine Edition
Triumph has launched the Tiger 900 Alpine and Desert Editions in India with unique styling packages, Akrapovic exhausts, touring accessories, and revised suspension setups.
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Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Alpine and Desert Editions of its Tiger 900 adventure tourer, bringing a host of cosmetics as well as a range of touring-focused accessories to the motorcycle. The Tiger 900 Alpine Edition is priced at 15.35 lakh, while the Tiger 900 Desert Edition is listed at 16.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

The special editions come with terrain-inspired graphics and paint schemes to set them apart from the standard model. The Tiger 900 Alpine Edition draws visual cues from snow-capped peaks, wearing a Snowdonia White body colour with Graphic Black elements and Aegean Blue highlights. Similarly, the Desert Edition is inspired by dry landscapes and brings an Urban Grey body with Sapphire Black elements as well as bright Baja Orange accents.

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Touring-ready hardware

While the Tiger 900 Alpine Edition is more road-biased with its Marzocchi setup, the Desert Edition (above) stands as the more versatile offering tailored for mixed terrain
While the Tiger 900 Alpine Edition is more road-biased with its Marzocchi setup, the Desert Edition (above) stands as the more versatile offering tailored for mixed terrain

The Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine and Desert Editions include an Akrapovic exhaust, fuel tank and engine protection bars, fog lights, centre stand, cornering ABS, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), My Triumph connectivity, and a quickshifter.

The Alpine Edition is more road-biased and gets fitted with Marzocchi front forks with 180 mm travel and an electronically adjustable Marzocchi RSU with 170 mm travel.

The Tiger 900 Desert Edition is geared towards versatility across mixed terrain and comes with long-travel Showa suspension. It gets 45 mm USD front forks with 240 mm travel and a Showa RSU with 230 mm travel. Both are manually adjustable for preload and rebound, and the front forks can also be adjusted for compression.

Also Read : 2026 Triumph Bonneville T120, Bobber, Speedmaster launched in India

Inline-triple remains unchanged

Mechanically, the Alpine and Desert Edition carry no mechanical changes over the standard Triumph Tiger 900. The motorcycle is powered by an 888 cc inline three-cylinder engine that is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. With this, it churns out 106.5 bhp peak power and 90 Nm of maximum torque.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 26 May 2026, 17:16 pm IST
TAGS: triumph motorcycles tiger 900 adventure tourer adventure bike

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