In 2026 Honda XL750 Transalp or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XL750 Transalp Price starts at Rs. 13.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XL750 Transalp engine makes power and torque 91.7 PS PS & 75 Nm @ 7250 rpm. On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. The XL750 Transalp mileage is around 23 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl.
XL750 Transalp vs Tiger 900 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xl750 transalp
|Tiger 900
|Brand
|Honda
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 13.11 Lakhs
|₹ 14.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23 kmpl
|21.2 to 21.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|755 cc
|888 cc
|Power
|91.7 PS PS
|108 PS PS