Triumph Tiger 900 & 1200 Alpine & Desert editions unveiled internationally

Triumph Motorcycles has introduced two terrain-themed special editions: Alpine and Desert for the Tiger 900 and Tiger 1200 motorcycles internationally. Rather than redesigning engines or frames, Triumph has packaged new paint, themed graphics and purpose-focused factory equipment onto the GT Pro and Rally Pro platforms to create ready-to-ride touring and off-road variants. The special editions are on sale in the UK now, will be offered globally from January 2026, and are expected to reach India around mid-2026.

Alpine & Desert editions: What’s new?

The Alpine and Desert editions are visual and equipment packages inspired by two very different environments. The Alpine motif draws from snow-capped peaks and high-altitude terrain. The 900 Alpine is finished in Snowdonia White and Sapphire Black with Aegean Blue highlights. The Desert theme channels arid, rally-style landscapes, using Urban Grey and Sapphire Black with Baja Orange accents. Beyond colour and graphics, Triumph has factory-fitted parts intended to reduce the need for aftermarket upgrades.

Tiger 900 Alpine & Desert: Engine and performance

Both Tiger 900 special editions use the same 888-cc liquid-cooled inline three (T-plane) tuned to about 106.5 hp at 9,500 rpm and 90 Nm at 6,850 rpm, mated to a six-speed gearbox. Instrumentation and protection differ to match each theme.

Specification Tiger 900 Alpine / Desert Engine 888cc, T-plane triple Power 106 bhp Torque 89.48 Nm Gearbox 6-speed

Triumph Tiger 900: Equipment highlights

Factory-fitted Akrapovic silencer (factory standard on these editions)

Alpine: engine protection bars; Marzocchi front forks with ~180 mm travel (road/touring bias)

Desert: fuel-tank protection bars; fully adjustable Showa fork with ~240 mm travel for greater off-road capability

The Desert edition’s longer-travel Showa suspension shifts the bike’s character toward rough-terrain use, while the Alpine focuses on protected, luggage-friendly touring.

Tiger 1200 Alpine & Desert: Engine and performance

The Tiger 1200 Alpine and Desert retain the 1,160-cc T-plane triple rated at 147 bhp and 129 Nm, and keep the GT Pro / Rally Pro’s semi-active Showa suspension and shaft-drive layout. Triumph has focused the 1200 updates on rider aids and comfort rather than powertrain changes.

Specification Tiger 1200 Alpine / Desert Engine 1,160cc, T-plane triple Power 147 bhp Torque 129 Nm

Tiger 1200: Equipment highlights

Blind-spot detection (previously limited to Explorer variants)

Heated seats for rider and pillion as standard on 20-litre tank models

New Alpine and Desert paint/graphic combinations to distinguish the editions

The safety and comfort upgrades make the 1200 editions more attractive to long-distance riders who want the extra electronics and creature comforts without adding dealer-fitted options.

Where do these editions sit in the line-up?

Triumph’s Tiger range is offered in four core trims worldwide: GT Pro and the more road-focused GT Pro Explorer, and Rally Pro plus the Rally Pro Explorer (the Explorer options are available only on the Tiger 1200). The Alpine and Desert special editions are themed, factory-equipped interpretations of the GT Pro and Rally Pro models rather than separate model lines. They sit above the standard GT Pro / Rally Pro in visual specification and kit, but use the same mechanical platforms.

