Bajaj CT110 vs Honda CD 110 Dream

In 2023 Bajaj CT110 or Honda CD 110 Dream choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

CT110
Bajaj CT110
ES Alloy BS6
₹50,483*
*Ex-showroom price
CD 110 Dream
Honda CD 110 Dream
STD
₹49,336*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm63.121 mm
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
115.45 cc109.51 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi PlateMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
50 mm47 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
67,21775,382
Ex-Showroom Price
58,06164,421
RTO
3,4835,153
Insurance
5,6735,808
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4441,620

