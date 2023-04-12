In 2023 Bajaj CT110 or Honda CD 110 Dream choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Bajaj CT110 or Honda CD 110 Dream choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs 50,483 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream Price starts at Rs 49,336 (ex-showroom price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, CD 110 Dream engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the CT110 in 6 colours. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream in 8 colours. The CT110 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. The CD 110 Dream mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less