In 2026 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 or Zontes GK350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zontes GK350 Price starts at Rs. 3.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Interceptor 650 engine makes power and torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm. On the other hand, GK350 engine makes power & torque 38.52 PS PS & 32.8 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl. The GK350 mileage is around 31.25 kmpl.
Interceptor 650 vs GK350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Interceptor 650
|Gk350
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Zontes
|Price
|₹ 3.15 Lakhs
|₹ 3.22 Lakhs
|Mileage
|25 kmpl
|31.25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|647.95 cc
|348 cc
|Power
|47.4 PS PS
|38.52 PS PS