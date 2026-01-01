hamburger icon
Zontes GK350 STD

3.62 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Zontes GK350 Key Specs
Engine348 cc
View all GK350 specs and features

GK350 STD

GK350 STD Prices

The GK350 STD, is listed at ₹3.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

GK350 STD Mileage

All variants of the GK350 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

GK350 STD Engine and Transmission

The GK350 STD is powered by a 348 cc engine.

GK350 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the GK350's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Triumph Thruxton 400 priced ₹2.74 Lakhs or the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 priced ₹2.98 Lakhs.

GK350 STD Specs & Features

The GK350 STD has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

Zontes GK350 STD Price

GK350 STD

₹3.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,22,000
RTO
25,760
Insurance
14,105
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,61,865
EMI@7,778/mo
Zontes GK350 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
17 L
Ground Clearance
151 mm
Length
2070 mm
Wheelbase
1380 mm
Kerb Weight
188 kg
Height
1120 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm
Width
845 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
140 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
38.52 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
62 mm
Max Torque
32.8 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
348 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Liqued cooled, Engine
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Type Multi-Pieces
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
84.5 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Monoshock
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 43 mm Dia

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Zontes GK350 STD EMI
EMI7,000 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,25,678
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,25,678
Interest Amount
94,327
Payable Amount
4,20,005

view all specs and features

