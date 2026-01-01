|Engine
|348 cc
The GK350 STD, is listed at ₹3.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the GK350 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The GK350 STD is powered by a 348 cc engine.
In the GK350's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Triumph Thruxton 400 priced ₹2.74 Lakhs or the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 priced ₹2.98 Lakhs.
The GK350 STD has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.