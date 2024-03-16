2025 Nissan GT-R announced for Japan, could be the last edition of the supercar

The Nissan GT-R is every bit of a cult and the longest of the modern era of supercars to stay in production. However, it now seems Nissan is ready to draw the curtains on its halo offering. The company has revealed the 2025 GT-R for Japanese markets and while it’s not officially confirmed, this could be the last production model of the GT-R.

The 2025 Nissan GT-R arrives with minimal changes. The car gains a new Blue Heaven interior upholstery, while there’s a new T-Spec and Track Edition engineered by the brand’s performance division NISMO. Upgrades include new weight-balanced piston rings, connecting rods, and crankshafts. The Track Edition also gets aluminium certification plates and gold-coloured number plates in the engine bay.

The 2025 Nissan GT-R arrives with a new Blue Heaven upholstery on the new premium variant

Furthermore, Nissan says the 2025 GT-R will be sold in limited numbers although it does not suggest the number of units that will be sold. Another report suggests that the automaker has capped production to 1,500 units for the supercar.

Fondly called the Godzilla, the 2025 GT-R could be the last time we see the model roll off the production line. The R25 GT-R entered production in December 2007, although development started back in 2000. The automaker released two concepts, one in 2001 at the Tokyo Motor Show and the GT-R Proto at the same event in 2005.

The Nissan GT-R is a supercar icon and could come back as an all-electric offering

We hope Nissan gives the GT-R a bigger and brighter send-off to the icon that has been an integral part of the automotive culture globally. Meanwhile, Nissan is said to be working on an all-electric GT-R that could arrive by the end of this decade. The automaker also showcased the Hyper Force concept at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show hinting at the same.

