Nissan is mulling a GT-R EV by 2030, to draw influence from Hyper Force concept

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM
The bonkers Nissan Hyper Force concept has previewed what an all-electric Nissan GT-R could be like.
When we discuss high-performance supercars, the Nissan GT-R claims its place. The Japanese automaker is reportedly mulling the idea of bringing an all-electric version of the GT-R, popularly known as Godzilla due to its sheer power. Tracing its roots back to 2001 with the Skyline GT-R concept, the Nissan GT-R is as old as dirt. However, despite the venerable age, the supercar has not lost its charm. In fact, in 2023, sales of the GT-R shot up by a whopping 584 per cent in the US market alone.

Nissan showcased a radical concept called Hyper Force at the Japan Mobility Show in October 2023. With a crazy design and 1,341 bhp power output from a 4WD solid-state battery pack and dual electric motors, the Nissan Hyper Force concept previews a possible all-electric GT-R, which may arrive on the market by the end of this decade. In a conversation with British automotive publication Autocar UK, Nissan's programme design director Giovanny Arroba, said that the electric supercar is largely feasible for production before 2030, despite its extreme styling.

Also Read : Top concept cars unveiled in 2023

Arroba has referred to the Hyper Force concept as a daring but tangible dream to achieve by the end of the decade. "The shapes, proportion, and stance aren't based on pure fantasy," he said. Interestingly, speaking about the possibility of an all-electric GT-R, Nissan’s global product boss Ivan Espinosa previously said the plan is to wait for solid-state batteries to reach maturity before launching an electric GT-R.

The Japanese car giant has already said that an electric vehicle with solid-state batteries will be launched in 2028, which will promise double energy density and triple charging speed compared to the current lithium-ion batteries. Nissan also said that these next-generation batteries will power an EV unrelated to any existing model, as an entirely new platform will be required. Additionally, Nissan also stated that solid-state batteries will enhance the feasibility of producing large SUVs and pickup trucks.

