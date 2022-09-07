HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Watch: This Man's Dream Comes True At 75, Hits 321 Kmph In A Nissan Gt R

Watch: This man's dream comes true at 75, hits 321 kmph in a Nissan GT-R

The man used a modified 2012 Nissan GT-R that is capable of churning out 1,200 hp peak power.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Sep 2022, 10:10 AM
Nissan GT-R is one of the most powerful supercars in the world.
Nissan GT-R is one of the most powerful supercars in the world.
Nissan GT-R is one of the most powerful supercars in the world.
Nissan GT-R is one of the most powerful supercars in the world.

Age is just a number, said many; but proved again by Barry, a 75-year-old man who tamed a Godzilla. Not literally, but the car that is famous by the term, a Nissan GT-R. The man hit 321 kmph in a Nissan GT-R, proving that one doesn't slow down as he or she gets old. A video has surfaced online showing how the man tamed his 2012 Nissan GT-R that comes with modification to perform like a beast.

(Also Read: Audi R8 is the most searched supercar, Lamborghini Urus follows: Study)

The man owns a modest Honda Civic, but judging by his calm demeanour, it is not susceptible that he also owns a high-performance car like Nissan GT-R. In the first few minutes of the video, it is shown how the man shuffles out of his Honda Civic with the help of a walking cane. He also expresses his wish about an impending road trip. Eventually, while talking about all these, he reaches a bookcase, where there are two sets of keys; one for the Honda Civic and the other for the Nissan GT-R. This brings a twist to the video.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r
3799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (DCT) | 8.47 kmpl
₹2.12 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Civic (HT Auto photo)
Honda Civic
1799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (CVT) | 16.5 kmpl
₹17.94 - 22.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg E63 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg E63
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.62 kmpl
₹1.7 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi E-tron Gt (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Gt
Electric | Automatic
₹1.8 - 2.05 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lexus Ls (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Ls
3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 15.4 kmpl
₹1.91 - 2.22 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi Rs7 Sportback (HT Auto photo)
Audi Rs7 Sportback
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.7 kmpl
₹1.94 - 1.97 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The Nissan GT-R owned by the man has a completely rebuilt engine. From the crankshaft to the turbochargers, everything has been updated. The man estimates that the engine is good to churn out around 1,200 hp of peak power. In order to manage that kind of thrust, the transmission of the car too has been thoroughly upgraded. No wonder how the man was able to hit a 321 kmph mark with that mark flat out.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The video was shot at the long runway of the Upington International Airport in South Africa. At the beginning of the video, Barry is heard saying he would have to slow down a bit when he gets old, but he is not sure when that's going to be. The video ironically proves that.

First Published Date: 07 Sep 2022, 10:09 AM IST
TAGS: Nissan Honda Nissan GTR Honda Civic supercar sportscar
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The NUR-E 75 claims to be the first locally-produced EV in Pakistan. Image courtesy: Facebook/DICE Foundation)
This ‘Made in Pakistan’ EV has 210-km range, claims to take battery power to all
File photo used for representational purpose only
Driving a foreign-registered car in India? There's big news for you
Screenshot taken from video posted on Twitter.
Watch: Bentley Mulsanne stolen in UK found in Pakistan
Rimac Nevera is capable of accelerating 0-96 kmph in 1.85 seconds.
0-96 kmph in under one second possible, claims Rimac engineer
Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
Keeway has already opened bookings for the V302C.
2022 Keeway V302C Cruiser India Launched Today : Check Price, Features, Colours
Alto sits at the base of Maruti Suzuki lineup but Celerio also has a compelling price point.
Maruti Alto K10 vs Maruti Celerio: Which budget car fits your budget
Hero Electric (left) is the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, followed by Okinawa (centre). Ather Energy (right) has seen major jump in sales in August after launching the 450X Gen 3 model last month.
Top 5 EV two-wheeler brands: Hero hits 10,000 sales mark as Ather overtakes Ola

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Hot offers on hot cars: Maruti Swift, Celerio and Dzire get discounts
Hot offers on hot cars: Maruti Swift, Celerio and Dzire get discounts
Speed limit on expressways may be increased, Nitin Gadkari to discuss proposal
Speed limit on expressways may be increased, Nitin Gadkari to discuss proposal
Govt working on making six airbags compulsory in eight-seater vehicles: Gadkari
Govt working on making six airbags compulsory in eight-seater vehicles: Gadkari
Watch: This man's dream comes true at 75, hits 321 kmph in a Nissan GT-R
Watch: This man's dream comes true at 75, hits 321 kmph in a Nissan GT-R
Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes-Benz issues statement on accident probe
Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes-Benz issues statement on accident probe

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city