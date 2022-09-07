Watch: This man's dream comes true at 75, hits 321 kmph in a Nissan GT-R

Age is just a number, said many; but proved again by Barry, a 75-year-old man who tamed a Godzilla. Not literally, but the car that is famous by the term, a Nissan GT-R. The man hit 321 kmph in a Nissan GT-R, proving that one doesn't slow down as he or she gets old. A video has surfaced online showing how the man tamed his 2012 Nissan GT-R that comes with modification to perform like a beast.

The man owns a modest Honda Civic, but judging by his calm demeanour, it is not susceptible that he also owns a high-performance car like Nissan GT-R. In the first few minutes of the video, it is shown how the man shuffles out of his Honda Civic with the help of a walking cane. He also expresses his wish about an impending road trip. Eventually, while talking about all these, he reaches a bookcase, where there are two sets of keys; one for the Honda Civic and the other for the Nissan GT-R. This brings a twist to the video.

The Nissan GT-R owned by the man has a completely rebuilt engine. From the crankshaft to the turbochargers, everything has been updated. The man estimates that the engine is good to churn out around 1,200 hp of peak power. In order to manage that kind of thrust, the transmission of the car too has been thoroughly upgraded. No wonder how the man was able to hit a 321 kmph mark with that mark flat out.

The video was shot at the long runway of the Upington International Airport in South Africa. At the beginning of the video, Barry is heard saying he would have to slow down a bit when he gets old, but he is not sure when that's going to be. The video ironically proves that.

