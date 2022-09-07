HT Auto
Nissan GT-R Specifications

Nissan GT-R is a 4 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 2,12,40,272 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 3799.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
Nissan GT-R Specs

Nissan GT-R comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The GT-R measures 4,710 mm in length, 1,895 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,780 mm. The ground clearance of GT-R ...Read More

Nissan GT-R Specifications and Features

Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
637 Nm @ 3600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.47 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
570 bhp @ 6800 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
315 Kmph
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
3.8L VR38DETT Twin-Turbocharged V6
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3 seconds
Driving Range
627 Km
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Engine
3799 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
6.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
255 / 40 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Adaptive Damping
Rear Suspension
Independent Multi-link with Aluminium (forged) Upper Links and Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
255 / 40 R20
Length
4710 mm
Ground Clearance
110 mm
Wheelbase
2780 mm
Height
1370 mm
Kerb Weight
1752 kg
Width
1895 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
315 litres
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
74 litres
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
No
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Power Windows
Front Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Door Pockets
Front
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
-
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
-
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
No
Interior Colours
Black Samurai, Black / Ivory, Black / Saddle Tan, Black / Red Amber
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Individual
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down)

Nissan GT-R News

Nissan GT-R is one of the most powerful supercars in the world.
Watch: This man's dream comes true at 75, hits 321 kmph in a Nissan GT-R
7 Sept 2022
Despite getting an electric powertrain, Nissan GT-R will sit on top of the automaker's product portfolio, said the company's COO.
Nissan hints at an electric GT-R, likely to come in the distant future
5 May 2022
The Nissan GT-R was completely submerged in water. (Image: Facebook/Ace Cortez)
Nissan GT-R attempts to be an amphibious Godzilla, tastes Vitamin Sea
25 Apr 2022
2022 Nissan GT-R has been showcased for the Japanese market.
Latest Nissan GT-R supercar for Japan unveiled, gets two limited-edition grades
14 Sept 2021
Dacia Spring EV is based on the Renault Kwid and shows us what the Kwid EV could look like if it comes to India. Image used for representational purpose only.
Renault-Nissan working on two new electric models for the Indian market
28 Jul 2023
View all
 

Nissan GT-R price starts at ₹ 2.12 Cr and goes upto ₹ 2.12 Cr (Ex-showroom). Nissan GT-R comes in 1 variants. Nissan GT-R top variant price is ₹ 2.12 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Premium
2.12 Cr*
3799 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

