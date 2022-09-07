Nissan GT-R Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Nissan GT-R comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The GT-R measures 4,710 mm in length, 1,895 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,780 mm. The ground clearance of GT-R is 110 mm. A four-seat model, Nissan GT-R sits in the Coupe segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Nissan GT-R price starts at ₹ 2.12 Cr and goes upto ₹ 2.12 Cr (Ex-showroom). Nissan GT-R comes in 1 variants. Nissan GT-R top variant price is ₹ 2.12 Cr.
₹2.12 Cr*
3799 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
