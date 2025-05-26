GT-R vs 911 GT3 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gt-r 911 gt3 Brand Nissan Porsche Price ₹ 2.12 Cr ₹ 2.75 Cr Mileage 8.47 kmpl 5.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 3799 cc 3996 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 6 6

In 2026 when choosing between the Nissan GT-R and Porsche 911 GT3, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Nissan GT-R Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Cr (last recorded price) for Premium, Porsche 911 GT3 Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (last recorded price) for with Touring Package. GT-R: 3799 cc engine, 8.47 kmpl mileage. 911 GT3: 3996 cc engine, 5.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.