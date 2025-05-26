hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsGT-R vs 911 GT3

Nissan GT-R vs Porsche 911 GT3

In 2026 when choosing between the Nissan GT-R and Porsche 911 GT3, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Nissan GT-R Price starts at Rs. 2.12 Cr (last recorded price) for Premium, Porsche 911 GT3 Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (last recorded price) for with Touring Package. GT-R: 3799 cc engine, 8.47 kmpl mileage. 911 GT3: 3996 cc engine, 5.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
GT-R vs 911 GT3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gt-r 911 gt3
BrandNissanPorsche
Price₹ 2.12 Cr₹ 2.75 Cr
Mileage8.47 kmpl5.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity3799 cc3996 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders66

Filters
GT-R
Nissan GT-R
Premium
₹2.12 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
911 GT3
Porsche 911 GT3
with Touring Package
₹2.75 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Nissan GT-R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Headlight
Front Left Side
Gear Shifter
Door Handle
Exhaust Pipe
Left Side View
Instrument Cluster
Center Console
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Top Speed
315 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3 seconds3.4 seconds
Engine
3799 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3996 cc, 6 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
3.8L VR38DETT Twin-Turbocharged V6Naturally Aspirated
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
570 bhp @ 6800 rpm503 bhp @ 8400 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
637 Nm @ 3600 rpm470 Nm @ 6100 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
8.47 kmpl-
Driving Range
627 Km-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Adaptive DampingDouble wishbone front suspension with anti-roll bar
Rear Suspension
Independent Multi-link with Aluminium (forged) Upper Links and Adaptive DampingMulti-link rear axle with integrated helper springs, anti-roll bar
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Minimum Turning Radius
6.1 metres5.2 metres
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
255 / 40 R20255 / 35 R20
Rear Tyres
255 / 40 R20315 / 30 R21
Width
1895 mm1852 mm
Length
4710 mm4573 mm
Height
1370 mm1279 mm
Wheelbase
2780 mm2457 mm
Ground Clearance
110 mm-
Kerb Weight
1752 kg1435 kg
Doors
2 Doors2 Doors
Seating Capacity
4 Person2 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows1 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
74 litres64 litres
Bootspace
315 litres132 litres
Features
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
Parking Assist
NoOptional
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body Kit
Yes-
Scuff Plates
MetallicMetallic
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
One Touch -Down
AllAll
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Door Pockets
FrontFront
Side Window Blinds
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseRemote Operated
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Warranty (Kilometres)
10000060000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
-LED on front
Headlights
LEDLED
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
6+6+
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
CD Player
Yes-
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Find My Car
NoOptional
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoOptional
Geo-Fence
NoOptional
Emergency Call
NoOptional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoOptional
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoOptional
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time-
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoOptional
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
NoYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Lane Departure Prevention
NoOptional
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back)4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Individual-
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
Black Samurai, Black / Ivory, Black / Saddle Tan, Black / Red AmberBlack, Slate Grey
Rear Armrest
No-
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Split Rear Seat
NoYes
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,42,69,3283,13,91,865
Ex-Showroom Price
2,12,40,2722,74,96,000
RTO
21,78,02728,03,600
Insurance
8,50,52910,91,765
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,21,6426,74,733

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, May 25: Tata Altroz EV plan paused, Nissan GT-R to come back, new Maharashtra EV policy detailed
26 May 2025
The new Nissan GR-R is on the card and it claims to come reinventing the notion of a sportscar.
Godzilla will be back, promises Nissan as a new GT-R is on the card
25 May 2025
Porsche 911 GT3RS spotted testing on the Nurburgring, reportedly sporting a turbocharger.
Porsche 911 GT3 RS facelift spotted undisguised, turbo-hybrid powertrain likely
31 Mar 2026
Porsche has expanded its iconic 911 lineup with the reveal of the new 911 GT3 S/C
Porsche 911 GT3 S/C revealed as a manual-only convertible with 4.0L flat-six thrills
14 Apr 2026
The next-generation Nissan GT-R is in the early stages of development, set to adopt a hybrid V6 powertrain instead of going fully electric
Godzilla returns? Next-gen Nissan GT-R on the cards with hybrid V6 muscle
5 Apr 2026
The one-of-a-kind Porsche 911 GT3 Ocelot has made its debut.
Porsche 911 GT3 ‘Ocelot’ debuts under ‘Icons of Latin America’ series
11 Nov 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Porsche Taycan EV promises to be not just lightning quick but sparkling clean as well. The first every electric vehicle from Porsche, Taycan EV has been officially launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.50 crore.
Porsche Taycan EV: First Look
12 Nov 2021
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First look video
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First Look
18 Sept 2021
Nissan has introduced the T-spec edition to join the GT-R lineup.
2021 Nissan GT-R T-spec: First Look
14 Sept 2021
Nissan Motor has launched the Magnite Kuro edition in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.27 lakh (ex-showroom).
Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition launches in India: Check key features
9 Oct 2023
Nissan Motor will officially announce the price of the X-Trail SUV in India on August 1. The SUV is making a comeback to India after nearly a decade and aims to take on large SUVs like Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and even the likes of Skoda Kodiaq and Hyundai Tucson.
2024 Nissan X-Trail review: Can it take on the might of Toyota Fortuner?
23 Jul 2024
<p>With mixed sportscar and SUV DNA, this new Porsche is a unique package. Here's our video review.</p>
Porsche Macan S Diesel Review
21 Aug 2014
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers