HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap, May 25: Tata Altroz Ev Plan Paused, Nissan Gt R To Come Back, New Maharashtra Ev Policy Detailed

Auto recap, May 25: Tata Altroz EV plan paused, Nissan GT-R to be back, Maharashtra EV policy

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 May 2025, 07:15 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Nissan GTR
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Nissan GTR
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
View Personalised Offers on
Tata Altroz EV arrow icon
Notify me

The automotive industry is progressing rapidly, presenting difficulties in staying abreast of all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Sunday, May 25.

Tata Altroz EV plan paused for now. Here's why

Tata Motors launched the updated Altroz premium hatchback in the Indian market earlier this week at an introductory starting price of 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The premium hatchback now comes available in petrol, diesel and CNG fuel options, while transmission choices include manual, automatic and AMT units. In fact, Tata Altroz is the only premium hatchback in the Indian market that comes with a diesel engine. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Glanza rival was supposed to receive an all-electric iteration as well. It has long been speculated that Tata Motors, which currently holds the lion's share in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market with models such as Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV and Curvv EV, is working on Altroz EV. However, the homegrown car manufacturer has now confirmed that it has paused the plan to launch the Altroz EV temporarily.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz EV
BatteryCapacity Icon26 kWh Range Icon306 km
₹ 12 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Altroz Cng (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz CNG
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconCNG
₹ 7.45 - 10.80 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Altroz Racer (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz Racer
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9.49 - 10.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Altroz (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.89 - 11.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50 kWh Range Icon400 Km
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Tata Altroz EV plan paused for now. Here's why

Godzilla will be back, promises Nissan as a new GT-R is on the card

Nissan GT-R may not be currently in business, but that doesn't diminish the consumer attention towards this car. And keeping that in mind, Nissan is working on a new GT-R. The Japanese car manufacturer that has been sailing through troubled waters has confirmed that a new GT-R is in development. Nissan GT-R, which is popularly known as Godzilla as one of the insanely powerful sportscar is gearing up for a return. Auto Express has quoted Nissan's VP of Product Marketing Strategy, Arnaud Charpentier, saying that the GT-R will be back, without a doubt. This comment comes at a time when Nissan is undertaking a massive cost-cutting agenda after losing billions in recent years due to sales slumping short of investments.

Also Read : Nissan working on a new GT-R, promises to reinvent notion of a sports car

New Maharashtra EV policy aims 30% electric vehicle adoption by 2030

The new Maharashtra EV Policy has received the green signal from the government. With this, the Maharashtra government is aiming to achieve 30 per cent electric vehicle penetration in he state by 2030. The new Maharashtra EV Policy promises a comprehensive supportive ecosystem for electric mobility. It lays down that new residential buildings in the state must provide EV charging facilities and also offers incentives such as a toll waiver for electric vehicles. The new Maharashtra EV Policy has become effective from April 1, 2025 and will remain enforced till March 31, 2030. The Maharashtra government claims that it aims to make the state a leading hub for electric vehicles in the country through incentives, infrastructure expansion and manufacturing support. With this policy, the state government aims to prevent 325 tonnes of PM 2.5 emissions and 1,000 tonnes of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions from the transport sector by the end of this decade as part of the Clean Mobility Transition Model.

Also Read : Maharashtra EV Policy: Govt aims 30% electric vehicle adoption by 2030 through a comprehensive supporting ecosystem

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 26 May 2025, 07:15 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Altroz Tata Altroz Tata Altroz EV Altroz EV Tata Motors Nissan Nissan GTR GTR electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility electric bike electric motorcycle electric scooter

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.