Godzilla Will Be Back, Promises Nissan As A New Gt R Is On The Card

Nissan working on a new GT-R, promises to reinvent notion of a sports car

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 May 2025, 13:29 PM
The new Nissan GR-R is on the card and it claims to come reinventing the notion of a sportscar.
Nissan Hyper Force Concept
Nissan Hyper Force Concept
Nissan GT-R may not be currently in business, but that doesn't diminish the consumer attention towards this car. And keeping that in mind, Nissan is working on a new GT-R. The Japanese car manufacturer that has been sailing through troubled waters has confirmed that a new GT-R is in development.

Nissan GT-R, which is popularly known as Godzilla as one of the insanely powerful sportscar is gearing up for a return. Auto Express has quoted Nissan's VP of Product Marketing Strategy, Arnaud Charpentier, saying that the GT-R will be back, without a doubt. This comment comes at a time when Nissan is undertaking a massive cost-cutting agenda after losing billions in recent years due to sales slumping short of investments.

While the car manufacturer's new product strategy centres on the usual body styles like SUVs and crossovers, owing to the high demand for such models, the next-generation GT-R is also in development. 'There are people working on this. When, how, honestly, this we don’t know. But today, we don’t just need to make a sports car, but to do one with a powertrain that we foresee [working] in the coming years. If it is electric or electrified, it needs to remain a sports car. [But] if you end up with the same performance as an EV SUV, this is an issue," Charpentier said.

He also said that upon arrival, the new Nissa GT-R will reinvent the notion of a sports car. It’s been about a year and a half since the company hinted that the next GT-R might come as a fully electric car. The Hyper Force concept, an ultra-angular supercar promising about 1,341 bhp peak power, was described as a tangible dream to achieve by the end of the decade. Also, it previewed what the new Nissan GT-R may look like.

While Nissan is still enthusiastic about a new GT-R, there are a host of challenges ahead of this project as well. The struggling Japanese carmaker has bigger priorities and is unlikely to favour a GT-R soon at the expense of a high-volume SUV. Surely, a new supercar would boost Nissan’s image and draw more people into the showrooms, but in reality, the OEM may be more inclined to play it safe with volume-driven vehicles like SUVs and crossovers.

First Published Date: 25 May 2025, 13:29 PM IST

