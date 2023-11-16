HT Auto
HT Auto
Nissan Nismo Pyjamas Will Help You Catch Sleep Faster, Cost About 21,000

Nissan launches Fast Asleep capsule apparel collection for GT-R and Z owners

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Nov 2023, 10:07 AM
Car manufacturers often go beyond their areas of expertise to make their products more engaging and exciting. It is not new that a car manufacturer has gone beyond making cars and introduced a special sportswear or apparel series. Nissan becomes the latest name on that list as it has launched a special series of apparel for the owners of its cars like the GT-R or Z. Christened as Fast Asleep capsule collection, the series includes special Nissan Nismo-themed pyjamas and robes.

Nissan Nismo
Nissan Nismo
Nissan joined hands with premium streetwear fashion brand Daniel Patrick to crate a sleepwear line.

The Japanese automaker has joined hands with premium streetwear fashion brand Daniel Patrick to crate a sleepwear line. The special pyjamas and robes claim to have taken inspiration from the Nismo performance division of the automaker, which is responsible for making specially tuned high-performance iterations of the Nissan Z or Nissan GT-R.

The Fast Asleep collection consists of pyjamas that cost a whopping $250 and a robe that comes with a price tag of $175. This means, that if you are looking to buy a set of these, you have to shell out almost 35,500. No wonder, Nissan is only thinking about a select set of potential buyers.

The special sleepwear comes carrying a mix of black and red colours, which are inspired by the Nissan Nismo emblem. The rest of them are classic light grey, which is common for loungewear. The pyjamas come with stacked stripes on each sleeve for a look that evokes the taillights on the new Nissan Z. The belt of the robe comes with the Nismo name on it. The automaker claims that the robe comes with hidden vents that ensure better airflow around the wearer's body for regulating heat.

First Published Date: 16 Nov 2023, 10:07 AM IST
TAGS: GT-R Nissan Nissan sportscar Nissan GTR Nissan Z

