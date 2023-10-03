HT Auto
Nissan’s Hyper Urban concept SUV looks like Ariya on steroid

Nissan has unveiled a brand new concept electric SUV ahead of its debut at the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show later this month. Christened as Nissan Hyper Urban, this concept SUV looks like the Nissan Ariya on steroid. The Japanese auto manufacturer has said that the radically designed SUV is meant for urban and suburban-based professionals who prioritize environmental sustainability.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM
Nissan Hyper Urban concept SUV
Nissan Hyper Urban concept SUV comes with V2H function and V2G capability.
Nissan Hyper Urban also claims to preview the design and technological capabilities of the automaker's future electric vehicles. The exterior of the concept SUV appears as a dramatic departure from the current Nissan Ariya EV. The exterior design of the concept electric SUV is dominated by angular lines and surfaces that look like they have been influenced by contemporary Hyundai cars.

Speaking about its design language the Nissan Hyper Urban has a full-width slim LED light bar, and a sharp front fascia, which is completely free of curves. The EV concept also features a gloss black bumper contrasting with the lime yellow paint theme, which Nissan describes as changes in chromatic expressions depending on the handle that light hits. Moving to the side profile, the concept car comes with an intriguing four-door layout. It sports butterfly doors at the front and suicide butterfly doors at the rear. However, expect this design language to not make its way into the production model, considering it is hugely impractical for the real world. Dominating the rear profile of the concept SUV is a sleek LED light bar and an angular fascia.

Interior of the Nissan Hyper Urban is as striking as the exterior. While Nissan has not revealed many details of the interior, it comes with lounge-like chairs complete with large ottomans and a large central screen for the rear passengers. The ottomans are actually part of the front seats that can be collapsed and folded into the back seats.

Speaking on the powertrain and other technologies, Nissan is yet to reveal the details and specifications. However, the automaker has said that the concept SUV gets V2H function and V2G capability. Also, the concept claims to come with the capability to accommodate new hardware and regular software updates.

First Published Date: 03 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Nissan Nissan electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility concept car

