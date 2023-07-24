This couple embarks on trip from North to South Pole on modified Nissan Ariya EV

A British couple has embarked on an adventurous journey traversing from the North Pole to the South Pole in an all-electric vehicle. Chris Ramsey and his wife Julie are set to become the first ones to take over 27,000 kilometres journey spanning 14 countries across three continents in an all-electric motor vehicle. The couple started in March this year and is now well along the way through their trip, having crossed Southern California recently.

For this journey, the couple is using a Nissan Ariya modified into monster truck by Icelandic company Arctic Trucks, and has been dubbed as model ‘AT39’. The modified vehicle makes use of Ariya's suspension and powertrain, however, the former has been slightly lifted. One major addition is the 39-inch BFGoodrich KO2 tyres, for which wheel arches had to be widened and large flared fenders had to be added.

Though the huge off-road tyres, fenders, and roof rack with rooftop tent, all help the Ariya easily traverse all-terrains, these have led to range being cut significantly. According to GPS records, the longest the couple has gone between charges is about 260 kilometres, with 18% left in the battery, thus the ‘best’ achieved range comes down to around 321 kilometres out of the 400+ kilometres rated Ariya.

However, the range loss is not a topic that concerns the couple as they want to put across the message that if going from one end of the globe to the other with a 150-200 mile or 300+ kilometres is possible, then most people don’t “need" the huge range they claim they need.

The entire trip is expected to take a total of nine months to complete, however, this depends widely on weather conditions at the poles. The trip aims to highlight the importance of global shift to electric vehicles in the fight against climate change.

