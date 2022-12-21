HT Auto
Audi A4, A5 sedan and Q6 SUV to get a pure electric touch. Details here

Audi plans to go electric-only in the coming years, with the strategy to launch electric vehicles exclusively from 2026 and gradually phase out the existing internal combustion engine-powered models by 2033. As part of that strategy, the German luxury car brand has confirmed that it will launch an E-Tron version of the mid-range Q6 SUV. Also, the automaker has hinted that it would bring pure electric iterations of the A4 and A5 sedans. Audi also wants to reduce the complexity of its vehicles, claimed the company.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Dec 2022, 12:03 PM
Audi Q6 E-Tron is expected to launch next year.
The car brand has claimed that the Q6 E-Tron will start rolling off its Ingolstadt assembly line in 2023, the same plant where Audi A4 and A5 are made. To increase its electric car production volume and grab more market share in the global luxury electric vehicle market, Audi aims to increase the production of its EVs from different plants gradually. By 2029, all of its assembly plants will be producing at least one electric vehicle, claimed Audi.

Also Read : Audi Q8 e-tron, with up to 600-km range, to launch in India soon

The automaker further said that the company wants to cut its annual factory costs by 50 per cent by 2033. As part of this strategy, the automaker plans to reduce the complexity of its cars. Reducing complexity usually means offering lesser options and equipment combinations in the vehicles. Audi has said that it wants to eliminate the complexity in its cars that doesn't benefit the customers. It also said that vehicle development would take a streamlined production method to achieve that goal. This would make the future Audi cars easier to handle for the customers, as well as increase the automaker's profitability by reducing production costs.

The carmaker also said that it wants to focus more on digitalisation. Audi claims that the company wants to use its Edge Cloud 4 Production solution, using local servers, in a bid to replace the expensive industrial PCs and reduction of IT efforts like software rollouts and operating system changes. Audi is also planning for a virtual assembling process for its vehicles in future.

First Published Date: 21 Dec 2022, 12:03 PM IST
TAGS: Audi Audi A4 Audi A5 Audi Q6 electric car electric vehicle luxury car
