Audi Q8 e-tron, with up to 600-km range, to launch in India soon

Audi has recently taken the covers of the new e-tron models, which will be rebadged as Q8. Audi is expected to drive in the refreshed e-tron lineup to India early next year.

German auto giant Audi has confirmed that it will launch the new Q8 e-tron electric SUV in India soon. The carmaker took to social media to confirm that its latest EVs are on their way to the Indian markets. The new Q8 e-tron family is the same that was unveiled by the carmaker recently for the global markets. Audi took the covers off the new Q8 e-tron, Q8 e-tron Sportback, SQ8 e-tron and SQ8 e-tron Sportback last week. The Q8 e-tron will replace the e-tron electric SUV sold by the German carmaker earlier.

The German carmaker chose to rebrand as part of its first major upgrade since launch back in 2018. Audi has unveiled both the standard and the Sportback version of the Q8 e-tron. The new model is also expected to hit Indian markets soon to replace the older e-tron. When launched, it will take on the likes of BMW iX electric SUV as well as the upcoming Mercedes EQB.

All four models come with several design changes compared to the previous family members, have new battery packs that enhance their range as well as performance. There are design tweaks on the with a redesigned grille. At the rear too, the lights and the LED bar that runs across the entire length of the tailgate have been redesigned as well. While the Q8 e-tron remains essentially an SUV, the Q8 e-tron Sportback is more of a coupe version of it with a swooping roofline.

The biggest change has happened on the performance side of things. The Q8 e-tron, which only offered 484 kms of range, will now offer up to 582 kms. This is thanks to a larger battery size which has grown from 64 kWh to 95 kWh. The Q8 e-tron SUV generates 300 kW of maximum power and 664 Nm of peak torque. The Sportback version offers more range, which goes up to 600 kms. The SQ8, which also comes with the largest battery pack, offers 370 kW of power and a staggering 973 Nm of peak torque and up to 513-km range on a single charge.

