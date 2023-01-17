HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Bmw X7 Facelift Launched In India At 1.22 Crore

BMW X7 facelift launched in India at 1.22 crore

BMW has rolled out the 2023 X7 SUV in the Indian market, and it is priced at 1.22 crore (ex-showroom). Introduced in two variants, the xDrive40i M Sport and xDrive40d M Sport, the pricing of this mighty luxury SUV goes up to 1.24 crore. Bookings for the SUV have already commenced at the BMW dealerships starting from January 17, and deliveries of this car will commence by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Jan 2023, 13:06 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The front fascia of the 2023 BMW X7 has received a major change in form of split headlamps, revised darkened kidney grille with cascade lighting and an updated bumper.
The front fascia of the 2023 BMW X7 has received a major change in form of split headlamps, revised darkened kidney grille with cascade lighting and an updated bumper.
The front fascia of the 2023 BMW X7 has received a major change in form of split headlamps, revised darkened kidney grille with cascade lighting and an updated bumper.
The front fascia of the 2023 BMW X7 has received a major change in form of split headlamps, revised darkened kidney grille with cascade lighting and an updated bumper.

BMW X7 facelift will be competing against Mercedes-Benz GLS. Besides the X7, BMW also launched the M 340i and XM in the Indian market just a few days ago. The updated BMW X7 is locally manufactured in India at the automaker's Chennai plant.

Also Read : BMW XM launched in India at 2.60 Crore

The X7's design has been heavily updated, and it is now inspired by the i7 and the new generation 7 Series. The SUV comes available in a total of five exterior colour options, which include Mineral White, Black Sapphire and Carbon Black. Additionally, the SUV is available in two exclusive BMW Individual paintworks - Dravit Grey and Tanzanite Blue. Inside the cabin, the SUV sports exquisite BMW Individual Leather Merino upholstery available in three shades - Tartufo, Ivory White and Black.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Bmw X7 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X7
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹93 Lakhs - 1.74 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw X7 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Bmw X7 2023
2998 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.2 - 2 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Bmw X6 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X6
2998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.31 kmpl
₹95 Lakhs - 1.02 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Jaguar F-type (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar F-type
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.35 kmpl
₹97.97 Lakhs - 2.61 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Audi Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q8
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.8 kmpl
₹98.98 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bmw X3-m (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Bmw X3-m
2993 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
₹99.9 - 99.99 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details

The car brand claims that the launch of the new X7 will help the automaker boost sales in the segment further. Speaking about the launch of the new BMW X7, Vikram Pawah, President of BMW Group India, said that the model is a symbol of forwardness and a natural match for the uncompromising expectations of those who drive the world. He also said that the new BMW X7 offers more of everything - more presence, more luxury, more intelligence and more efficiency. "It is a state-of-the-art companion for every journey," said Pawah.

The new BMW X7 gets an imposing front kidney grille painted in black, flanked by redesigned sleek LED headlamps. It also gets chrome garnished air vents and 3D taillights with new inner graphics among other design elements. Inside the cabin, the key design elements include BMW curved display, ambient light bar, Sky Lounge panoramic glass sunroof etc.

First Published Date: 17 Jan 2023, 13:06 PM IST
TAGS: BMW X7 X7 Facelift luxury car BMW X7
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Trending this Week

A number of globally-acclaimed car models - like this Toyota bZ4X electric car - are on display at Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023 officially starts tomorrow: How to book tickets, reach venue
Keeway_SR250
Keeway SR250 is one of the best exhibits in two-wheeler segment at Auto Expo 2023
BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars have been temporarily banned in Delhi due to rise in air pollution.
Delhi bans BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars again. Here is why
Maruti Suzuki Fronx features a sporty and aerodynamic silhouette that gives it a muscular stance.
Maruti Fronx compact SUV, based on Baleno, showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

Nissan, Renault near 'historic' rebalancing of alliance: Source
Nissan, Renault near 'historic' rebalancing of alliance: Source
Mercedes-Benz CLA facelift with hybrid power teased ahead of imminent debut
Mercedes-Benz CLA facelift with hybrid power teased ahead of imminent debut
Keeway SR250 showcased at Auto Expo 2023: Key things to know
Keeway SR250 showcased at Auto Expo 2023: Key things to know
From electric cars to CNG vehicles: Tata Motors’ strategy for India explained
From electric cars to CNG vehicles: Tata Motors’ strategy for India explained
BMW X7 facelift launched in India at ₹1.22 crore
BMW X7 facelift launched in India at 1.22 crore

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city