BMW Z4 Roadster with 335 bhp launched in India at 89.30 lakh

BMW has launched the Z4 Roadster in the Indian market at ₹89.30 lakh ex-showroom. It will come as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU) model across all BMW dealerships from June 2023. India will get the Z4 in its BMW M Performance trim so it will be the M40i. The car comes with a standard two-year warranty with unlimited kilometres.

As standard, BMW is offering 19-inch M light alloy wheels, M Sports Brakes, Cerium Grey finish in the BMW Kidney Grille, exterior mirror caps and trapezoidal exhaust tailpipes. The interior gets leather and Alcantara finish with blue contrast stitching and blue piping. The trim finishers are in aluminium mesh effect. Further, the M sports seats come with additional adjustment options along with an M leather steering wheel.

Optional equipment that the owners can get is mirror caps in Black, Softtop Anthracite, Adaptive Headlamps, interior and exterior mirror package, M seat belts, Harman Kardon Surround system, comfort Access, Driving Assistant, Active Cruise Control, BMW Head-Up Display, Parking Assistant and individual paint Frozen Grey.

Powering the BMW Z4 is a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine that is twin-turbocharged. It puts out 335 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission. BMW claims that the Z4 can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, BMW Group India said, “With its hallmark BMW sporting prowess, the new BMW Z4 draws inspiration from the historic roots of the brand. It is the epitome of driving pleasure with its powerful engine, rear-wheel drive and a vehicle concept centred around agility and dynamic excellence with a premium ambience. With its dynamic proportions, emotional design and thrilling sportiness, the open-top two-seater takes the traditional roadster experience to the modern era. Driving memories are made of intense moments. Hitting a curve just right. Turning loose on a freeway. Dropping the top so the wind hits your hair. The BMW Z4 Roadster is the perfect machine to experience those moments."

