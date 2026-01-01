|Engine
|2998 cc
|Mileage
|12.09 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Z4 M 40i, equipped with a B58 Turbocharged I6 and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.04 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Z4 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 12.09 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Z4 M 40i is available in 6 colour options: Skyscraper Grey Metallic, Alpine White, M Portimao Blau Metallic, San Francisco Red Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic, Thundernight Metallic.
The Z4 M 40i is powered by a 2998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 335 bhp @ 5000-6500 rpm and 500 Nm @ 1600-4500 rpm of torque.
In the Z4's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Cyberster priced ₹75 Lakhs.
The Z4 M 40i has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Rain-sensing Wipers, Ambient Interior Lighting, Heater, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Shift Indicator, Low Fuel Level Warning and Instantaneous Consumption.