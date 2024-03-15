Saved Articles

BMW Z4 M 40i

1.02 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW Z4 Key Specs
Engine2998 cc
Mileage11.29 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
Z4 M 40i Latest Updates

Z4 is a 2 seater Convertible which has 1 variant. The price of Z4 M 40i (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.02 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Engine Type: B58 Turbocharged I6
  • Max Torque: 500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 52
  • BootSpace: 281
    • Mileage of M 40i is 11.29 kmpl....Read More

    BMW Z4 M 40i Price

    M 40i
    ₹1.02 Crore*On-Road Price
    2998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    89,30,000
    RTO
    8,93,000
    Insurance
    3,73,585
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,01,97,085
    EMI@2,19,175/mo
    BMW Z4 M 40i Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    11.29
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    335 bhp @ 5000 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    B58 Turbocharged I6
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    4.5
    Driving Range
    587.08
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Engine
    2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Max Speed
    250 kmph
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.5
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    No
    Front Tyres
    255 / 35 R19
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Five-link Axle
    Front Suspension
    Double-joint Spring-strut Axle
    Rear Tyres
    275 / 35 R19
    Ground Clearance
    114
    Length
    4324
    Wheelbase
    2470
    Kerb Weight
    1610
    Height
    1304
    Width
    1864
    No of Seating Rows
    1
    Bootspace
    281
    Seating Capacity
    2
    Doors
    2
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    52
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Optional
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal & Driver
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Optional
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body Kit
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    One Touch -Down
    Front
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Grey
    Door Pockets
    Front
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Opening and Closing
    One Touch - Up
    Front
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    Intelligent
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED Projector
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front, Halogen on rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Optional
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    DVD Playback
    No
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Airbags
    4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Optional
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
    Interior Colours
    Black
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    No
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Head-rests
    Front
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    16 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
    BMW Z4 M 40i EMI
    EMI1,97,258 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    91,77,376
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    91,77,376
    Interest Amount
    26,58,080
    Payable Amount
    1,18,35,456

