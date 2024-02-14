HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz debuts AMG Vision Gran Turismo concept in India.

14 Feb 2024, 15:50 PM
Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo
Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo concept car at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. The concept car will be on display at the Cultural Centre until May 2024, allowing viewers to interact with a video of the car using a QR code. This is the third concept car displayed by Mercedes-Benz in India, following the Vision Maybach 6 and the Concept EQG.

Showcased at the Bharat Mobility Show 2024, the EQG was first seen in action at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this year. Mercedes-Benz is expected to launch the production version of the all-electric EQG later this year. Though most of the details about the EQG still remain under wraps, there are certain things about the electric G-Class which have been confirmed.

The electric SUV will based on a body-on-frame architecture, which has been specifically developed for electric vehicles. It gets carbon kevlar underbody panels protecting the drivetrain components, while independent front suspension and rigid rear axle enhance its ride quality.

Getting back to the new concept car, it features futuristic looks with low stance, contours, and high-tech elements. The concept car is capable of producing 585 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. The vehicle's design features a long bonnet flowing into a compact greenhouse, which descends slightly at the rear. The appearance is enhanced by a side contour and pronounced wheel arches blending into the low-slung bodyshell.

Further, it gets angled headlamps. The radiator grille is a reinterpretation of the wide Mercedes-Benz sports car grille, reminiscent of the legendary 300 SL racing car of 1952. The grille features LEDs instead of classic louvres, with variable LED patterns as a further development of the diamond grille introduced with the new A-Class.

Lance Bennett, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Mercedes-Benz India, stated that the Mercedes-AMG GT 6 exemplifies our design philosophy, evoking emotions through its styling. This vehicle reinforces the desirability and exclusivity core to our brand, inspiring discerning customers and brand enthusiasts worldwide."

Mercedes-Benz has collaborated with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre to offer customers exclusive experiences in art, culture, fashion, and luxury. These experiences include access to The Grand Theatre's Diamond Boxes & Lounges, curated food and beverage menus, meet-and-greet opportunities, and showcases at the Art House, the Cultural Centre's visual arts space.

First Published Date: 14 Feb 2024, 15:50 PM IST
TAGS: G-Class Mercedes-Benz Mercedes Benz Mercedes AMG Electric vehicle Concept car

