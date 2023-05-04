This hyper BMW M2 may churn over 500 hp, possibly to debut in 2025

BMW has already commenced deliveries of the new M2 only a few weeks ago and now the auto company is working on a high-specification iteration of the car that will come carrying the CS badge. The BMW M2 CS is currently being tested at the Nurburgring and possibly will break cover sometime in late 2025, claims BMWBlog.

Having seen the BMW M3 CS and how the M performance division tweaked the car to make it look slightly different from the standard sedan, we can imagine how the BMW M2 CS would look like. The key attraction of the Clubsport variant of the M2 will be its engine. The BMW M2 CS is expected to come with the same 3.0-litre inline-six, twin-turbocharged S58 engine that works under the hood of the M2, M3 and M4. However, it would be tuned to churn out more power and torque for sure. It would come promising power output between 500 hp and 520 hp. This will make the engine as potent as two longer M cars in the Competition guise.

The report claims that the BMW M2 CS would get only automatic transmission and no manual gearbox will be there. It would get an eight-speed automatic transmission. Unlike the M3 CS with its xDrive setup, the smaller M2 CS will be offered with an RWD layout, claims the report. However, an M2 xDrive is also reportedly under consideration and could arrive later.

Speaking about the tweaked design elements of the M2 CS, it could come with a redesigned front bumper with larger air intakes and a red contour for the kidney grille. Also, it would get an integrated rear spoiler, just like the M3 CSL. There would be a few paint options for the car.

