BMW M2 launched in India, priced at 98 lakh

German carmaker BMW has launched the M2 coupe in India at a price of 98 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact, yet powerful sports car will be sold in India as a Completely-Built Unit (CBU route), which means it will be imported as a whole. The German auto giant is offering the M2 performance car in automatic version with a 3.0-litre in-line 6-cylinder petrol engine under its hood.

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 08 Jun 2023, 13:11 PM
BMW M2 has been launched in India at a price of ₹98 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be offered to Indian customers via CBU route.
BMW M2 is a performance-oriented two-door four seater sports car that one can buy under one crore. The highlight of the BMW coupe is in how it performs on the road. The engine is capable of churning out producing 453 hp of maximum power and 550 Nm of peak torque. It is one of the the quickest sports car one can own with a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 4.1 seconds. The M Driver's Package also enhances the car's performance with an electronically limited top speed of up to 285 kmph.

The transmission job is handled by BMW's eight-speed M Steptronic gearbox as standard in all variant. The M2 offers three drive modes which can be optimised based on comfort, sports and track. The engine output can also be tweaked with modes like Efficient, Sport and Sport Plus.

The M2 comes with the carmaker's new-age kidney grille with horizontal slats. The grille is positioned above a three-sectioned front apron. The wide opening provides cooling capabilities for various powertrain components and the brakes as well. Moving to the rear, the new BMW M2 gets a bold bumper, aggressive diffuser, and quad exhaust pipes. The sports car sits on a set of 19/20-inch alloy wheels.

The interior boasts of a sporty cabin with M badging and elements all around. The biggest highlight is the dual curved display which houses the 12.3-inch instrument cluster and 14.9-inch infotainment screen.

In terms of safety, the BMW M2 packs in a number of them including Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Automatic Stability Control (ASC), M Dynamic Mode (MDM), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Dry Braking function and Active M Differential.

First Published Date: 08 Jun 2023, 13:11 PM IST
