|Engine
|2993 cc
|Mileage
|10.19 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The M2 3.0 Petrol, equipped with a M Twin-Turbocharged I6 and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.17 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the M2 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 10.19 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The M2 3.0 Petrol is available in 8 colour options: Brooklyn Grey Metallic, Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Fire Red Metallic, M Portimao Blue Metallic, M Sao Paulo Yellow Solid, M Zandvoort Blue Solid, Scraper Grey Metallic.
The M2 3.0 Petrol is powered by a 2993 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 473 bhp and 600 Nm of torque.
In the M2's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe priced ₹1.1 Cr or the BMW X5 priced between ₹95.4 Lakhs - 1.11 Cr.
The M2 3.0 Petrol has Heater, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Ambient Interior Lighting, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.