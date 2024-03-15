M2 is a 4 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of M2 3.0 Petrol (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.12 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of M2 is a 4 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of M2 3.0 Petrol (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.12 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 3.0 Petrol is 52 litres & Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Body Kit, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: M Twin-Turbocharged I6 Max Torque: 550 Nm @ 2650 rpm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 52 litres BootSpace: 390 litres Mileage of 3.0 Petrol is 10.13 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less