BMW M2 3.0 Petrol

1.12 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW M2 Key Specs
Engine2993 cc
Mileage10.13 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all M2 specs and features

M2 3.0 Petrol Latest Updates

M2 is a 4 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of M2 3.0 Petrol (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.12 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Engine Type: M Twin-Turbocharged I6
  • Max Torque: 550 Nm @ 2650 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 52 litres
  • BootSpace: 390 litres
    • Mileage of 3.0 Petrol is 10.13 kmpl....Read More

    BMW M2 3.0 Petrol Price

    3.0 Petrol
    ₹1.12 Crore*On-Road Price
    2993 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    98,00,000
    RTO
    10,34,000
    Insurance
    4,09,364
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,12,43,864
    EMI@2,41,674/mo
    BMW M2 3.0 Petrol Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    550 Nm @ 2650 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    10.13 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    453 bhp @ 6250 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    M Twin-Turbocharged I6
    Driving Range
    578 Km
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    4.1 seconds
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Twin Turbo
    Engine
    2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.85 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Front Tyres
    245 / 35 R19
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Front Suspension
    Double Joint Spring Strut Front Axle
    Rear Suspension
    Five Link Rear Axle
    Rear Tyres
    285 / 30 R20
    Bootspace
    390 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    4 Person
    Doors
    2 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    52 litres
    Length
    4461 mm
    Ground Clearance
    118 mm
    Wheelbase
    2693 mm
    Height
    1410 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1625 kg
    Width
    1854 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal & Driver Door
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Multi-Function Display
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cornering Headlights
    Intelligent
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Fog Lights
    LED on front
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Optional)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    6+
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    LCD Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    ADAS
    No
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out)
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Interior Colours
    Black
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out)
    BMW M2 3.0 Petrol EMI
    EMI2,17,507 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,01,19,477
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,01,19,477
    Interest Amount
    29,30,945
    Payable Amount
    1,30,50,422

