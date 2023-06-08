BMW M2 Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BMW M2 comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The M2 measures 4,461 mm in length, 1,854 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,693 mm. The ground clearance of M2 is 118 mm. A four-seat model, BMW M2 sits in the Coupe segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
BMW M2 price starts at ₹ 98 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 98 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW M2 comes in 1 variants. BMW M2 top variant price is ₹ 98 Lakhs.
₹98 Lakhs*
2993 cc
Petrol
Automatic