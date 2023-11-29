HT Auto
HT Auto
This Mightiest 738 Bhp Bmw M Suv Is Motogp's 2024 Track Safety Car

BMW XM Label Red replaces M2 as MotoGP's new track safety car

Remember BMW XM Label Red? The mightiest M-badged high-performance SUV from the German luxury car brand is now ready to run along with the MotoGP bikes on racing tracks in the 2024 season. The car has been chosen as the official track safety car of MotoGP 2024. BMW has revealed the safety car ahead of the season. Interestingly, despite being the most powerful BMW car ever built, the XM Label Red comes as one of the least track-focused cars.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Nov 2023, 12:03 PM
BMW XM Label Red
The safety car version of the BMW XM Label Red gets a special body wrap and new Recaro racing seats with six-point harnesses.
BMW XM Label Red
For the last 21 years, BMW models have been chosen as the official car of the MotoGP. The upcoming season of the championship too will not be different. What makes more zing to the upcoming MotoGP 2024 championship is the introduction of the BMW XM Label Red as the track safety car. While unveiling the safety car, BMW handed over the keys of the XM Label Red to Francesco Bagnaia, the reigning MotoGP World Champion with seven pole positions and eight front-row starts in the 2023 season.

Also Read : MotoGP Bharat 2023: Road safety activists question event's impact on Indian riders

Watch: BMW Concept XM: First Look

Speaking about the MotoGP track safety car, the special XM Label Red comes with some distinctive design elements and features that set it apart from the standard version of the performance SUV. The XM Label Red comes replacing the BMW M2 safety car that was used throughout the 2023 season.

BMW has painted the track safety car with a matte grey finish with red highlights. The BMW M division has fitted the SUV with obligatory flashing lights at the front. The SUV also gets a roof bar, a new front splitter, a fire extinguisher, sporty Recaro seats and six-point racing harnesses. These design elements and features at the exterior and inside the cabin make the track safety version of XM Label Red distinctive compared to the standard SUV.

On the powertrain and mechanical front, the safety car remains the same as the standard SUV. Powering the SUV is a mammoth 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that is paired with an electric motor. This hybrid powertrain churns out a combined 738 bhp power output and 1,000 Nm of massive torque output as well. Transmission duty in the high-performance SUV is done by an eight-speed M Steptronic gearbox.

First Published Date: 29 Nov 2023, 12:03 PM IST
TAGS: sportscar XM BMW XM Label Red luxury car performance car BMW XM M2

