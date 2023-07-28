Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The AMG GLC43 Coupe measures 4,731 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,873 mm. The ground clearance of AMG GLC43 Coupe is 201. A five-seat model, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe sits in the Coupe segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less