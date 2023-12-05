Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe 4MATIC

1/3
2/3
3/3
95.47 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe Key Specs
Engine2996 cc
Mileage9.5 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all AMG GLC43 Coupe specs and features

AMG GLC43 Coupe 4MATIC Latest Updates

AMG GLC43 Coupe is a 5 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of AMG GLC43 Coupe 4MATIC (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 95.47 Lakhs. The fuel capacity

  • Engine Type: M276 DE 30 LA Twin-Turbocharged V6
  • Max Torque: 520 Nm @ 2500 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 66
  • BootSpace: 550
    • Mileage of 4MATIC is 9.5 kmpl....Read More

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe 4MATIC Price

    4MATIC
    ₹95.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    83,10,000
    RTO
    8,85,000
    Insurance
    3,51,906
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    95,47,406
    EMI@2,05,211/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe 4MATIC Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    520 Nm @ 2500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    9.5
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    385 bhp @ 5500 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Top Speed
    250
    Engine Type
    M276 DE 30 LA Twin-Turbocharged V6
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    627
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    4.9
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Twin Turbo
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine
    2996 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.9
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    235 / 55 R19
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-link suspension, coil springs, twin-tube gas-filled shock absorbers, stabiliser bar
    Front Suspension
    Double wishbone, coil springs, single-tube gas-filled shock absorber, stabiliser bar
    Rear Tyres
    235 / 55 R19
    Ground Clearance
    201
    Length
    4731
    Wheelbase
    2873
    Height
    1620
    Width
    1890
    Bootspace
    550
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    66
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    2 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Manual
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Cornering Headlights
    Intelligent
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Both Sides
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front, LED on rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    CD Player
    No
    Gesture Control
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    LCD Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Artificial Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
    Interior Colours
    Silk Beige / Espresso Brown, Magma Grey / Black, Black
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe 4MATIC EMI
    EMI1,84,690 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    85,92,665
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    85,92,665
    Interest Amount
    24,88,728
    Payable Amount
    1,10,81,393

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe Alternatives

    BMW M2

    BMW M2 3.0 Petrol

    98 Lakhs Onwards
    Check latest Offers
    AMG GLC43 Co... vs M2
    Jaguar F-Type

    Jaguar F-Type 2.0 Coupe

    97.97 Lakhs - 2.61 Cr
    Check latest Offers
    AMG GLC43 Co... vs F-Type
    Porsche 718

    Porsche 718 Cayman

    85.46 Lakhs - 1.64 Cr
    Check latest Offers
    AMG GLC43 Co... vs 718

    Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Mercedes-Benz Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    MG G10

    MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    3 - 3.35 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Nissan X-Trail

    Nissan X-Trail

    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details