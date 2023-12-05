AMG GLC43 Coupe is a 5 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of AMG GLC43 Coupe 4MATIC (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 95.47 Lakhs. The fuel capacity AMG GLC43 Coupe is a 5 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of AMG GLC43 Coupe 4MATIC (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 95.47 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 4MATIC is 66 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: M276 DE 30 LA Twin-Turbocharged V6 Max Torque: 520 Nm @ 2500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 66 BootSpace: 550 Mileage of 4MATIC is 9.5 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less