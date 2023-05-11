HT Auto
Home Auto News Porsche Launches 7 Lakh Worth Watch Exclusively For 718 Spyder Rs Buyers

Porsche launches 7-lakh-worth watch exclusively for 718 Spyder RS buyers

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 May 2023, 17:55 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Luxury automaker Porsche has launched a timepiece exclusively for the owners of its 718 Spyder RS, dubbed as Chronograph 718 Spyder RS. The watch has been handcrafted in Solothurn, Switzerland and gets a lightweight titanium case. This case can be finished in either natural titanium or black titanium while the colored ring on the dial is offered in standard and metallic finishes.

The Chronograph 718 Spyder RS is exclusively for 718 Spyder RS owners.
The Chronograph 718 Spyder RS is exclusively for 718 Spyder RS owners.

Customers can also opt to have the dial finish in one of 114 colors through the Paint to Sample program. The new timepiece features a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with seven-fold anti-reflective coating as well as a carbon ‘RS’ dial and a ‘GT’ dial finished in black.

Also Read : This Porsche Roadster promises 493 hp beautiful beast

The Cronograph that compliments the Porsche 718 Spyder RS has starting price of $8,800 (approx. <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7 lakh).
The Cronograph that compliments the Porsche 718 Spyder RS has starting price of $8,800 (approx. 7 lakh).
The Cronograph that compliments the Porsche 718 Spyder RS has starting price of $8,800 (approx. <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7 lakh).
The Cronograph that compliments the Porsche 718 Spyder RS has starting price of $8,800 (approx. 7 lakh).

The company has also crafted hour and minute hands out of a special material called Super-LumiNova. There is a small mechanical gear indicator at 9 o’clock which encompasses a small checkered flag design.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Porsche 911 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911
₹1.64 - 3.08 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Porsche Cayenne Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne Coupe
₹1.35 - 1.98 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Porsche Macan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 12.35 kmpl
₹83.21 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne
₹1.27 - 1.93 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Porsche Panamera (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Panamera
₹1.44 - 2.71 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The strap of the watch is finished in leather and incorporates an attachment from the same black Race-Tex material that can be found inside the cabin of the 718 Spyder RS. As per the need of the customer, a titanium bracelet can be fitted in place of the leather strap to make the timepiece stand out from the rest.

The Cronograph that compliments the Porsche 718 Spyder RS has starting price of $8,800 (approx. 7 lakh). Coming to the sports car, it features the same 4.0-liter naturally-aspirated flat-six that churns out 493 hp and 331 lb-ft (449 Nm) of torque. Prices of the model start at $160,700 excluding a $1,450 fee for delivery, processing, and handling.

The final model with internal combustion engine is capable of running at a top speed of 308 kmph. It gets a retractable and manually operated fabric roof, offering the owners the charm of open-top driving.

First Published Date: 11 May 2023, 17:55 PM IST
TAGS: Porsche 718 Porsche Porsche 718 Spyder RS
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
59% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 245 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
77% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 299 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
25% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 301 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city