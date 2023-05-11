Porsche launches 7-lakh-worth watch exclusively for 718 Spyder RS buyers

Luxury automaker Porsche has launched a timepiece exclusively for the owners of its 718 Spyder RS, dubbed as Chronograph 718 Spyder RS. The watch has been handcrafted in Solothurn, Switzerland and gets a lightweight titanium case. This case can be finished in either natural titanium or black titanium while the colored ring on the dial is offered in standard and metallic finishes.

Customers can also opt to have the dial finish in one of 114 colors through the Paint to Sample program. The new timepiece features a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with seven-fold anti-reflective coating as well as a carbon ‘RS’ dial and a ‘GT’ dial finished in black.

The Cronograph that compliments the Porsche 718 Spyder RS has starting price of $8,800 (approx. ₹ 7 lakh).

The company has also crafted hour and minute hands out of a special material called Super-LumiNova. There is a small mechanical gear indicator at 9 o’clock which encompasses a small checkered flag design.

The strap of the watch is finished in leather and incorporates an attachment from the same black Race-Tex material that can be found inside the cabin of the 718 Spyder RS. As per the need of the customer, a titanium bracelet can be fitted in place of the leather strap to make the timepiece stand out from the rest.

The Cronograph that compliments the Porsche 718 Spyder RS has starting price of $8,800 (approx. ₹7 lakh). Coming to the sports car, it features the same 4.0-liter naturally-aspirated flat-six that churns out 493 hp and 331 lb-ft (449 Nm) of torque. Prices of the model start at $160,700 excluding a $1,450 fee for delivery, processing, and handling.

The final model with internal combustion engine is capable of running at a top speed of 308 kmph. It gets a retractable and manually operated fabric roof, offering the owners the charm of open-top driving.

