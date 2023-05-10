The car invokes same charm as the Cayman GT4 RS but there are differences
The 718 Spyder RS differentiates itself from Cayman RS owing to differently tuned dampers and springs
With the roof on, the car looks similar to its coupe sibling
It comes weighing at 1,410 kg, lighter by 40 kg than the non RS variant
Porsche says the engine has been lowered by 30 mm in this car
It runs on 20-inch forged wheels that can be replaced with magnesium wheels
On powertrain front, this car shares same 4.0-litre naturally aspirated engine with 911 GT3
It gets optional Weissach package that tunes the car for even higher performance
The special package also offers sportier seats, different exhausts along with special badging at different places among other elements
It can run at a top speed of 318 kmph, with an impressive sprinting capacity of 0-100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds