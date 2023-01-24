HT Auto
Porsche 718 GT4 RS India debut at Festival of Dreams tomorrow

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is set to make its India debut tomorrow at the 'Festival of Dreams' event. The event will celebrate the German sportscar brand's 75 years, showcasing its entire product portfolio in the country. Also, the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS will be showcased in physical form after being launched in the country in May 2022. Priced at 2.54 crore (ex-showroom), the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is currently the range-topper in the automaker's 718 product range.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 Jan 2023, 10:42 AM
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS has a top speed of 315 kmph.

Available only in the Cayman coupe guise, the car gets power from a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated engine, which is capable of churning out 500 hp of peak power. Porsche claims that this coupe can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds at a top speed of 315 kmph. The engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox for transmission duty.

Also Read : Stolen in Canada, listed for sale in Dubai: This Porsche 911 is hot

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS comes with a swooping and suave design. It gets design elements and features like new air vents, an adjustable front diffuser, a swan-necked rear wing etc. The car comes with a 30 mm lower ride height thanks to the reworked suspension setup compared to the standard 718 Cayman. Porsche claims the rear quarter glass has been swapped for enhanced airflow to the engine, which results in better exhaust notes. Besides the aerodynamic changes, Porsche has made the GT4 RS lightweight by using elements like carbon-fibre reinforced plastic for the bonnet and front wings and a lighter rear windshield as well.

Speaking about the ‘Festival of Dreams’, the event will have Porsche India's entire portfolio, including models like the 718 and 911 models, Macan, Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe SUVs, and the Taycan EV and Panamera sedan. Besides that, Porsche is also likely to showcase some special cars, and some models from the newly introduced Porsche Approved pre-owned car buying programme. Also, there will be a Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Zone, Porsche Lifestyle Section, and Porsche Soul Garage allowing enthusiasts to buy collector’s items, accessories and car care products, claimed the automaker.

First Published Date: 24 Jan 2023, 10:42 AM IST
TAGS: Porsche 718 Cayman Porsche luxury car sportscar Porsche 718
