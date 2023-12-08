Saved Articles

Lamborghini Revuelto On Road Price in Pune

8.89 Cr*
Pune
Revuelto Price in Pune

Lamborghini Revuelto on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 10.13 Crore.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid₹ 10.13 Crore
Lamborghini Revuelto Variant Wise Price List in Pune

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
V12 Hybrid
₹10.13 Crore*On-Road Price
6498 cc
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,89,00,000
RTO
89,40,000
Insurance
34,59,650
FasTag Charges
600
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Pune)
10,13,00,250
EMI@21,77,337/mo
Popular Lamborghini Cars

    Lamborghini Revuelto News

    Lamborghini Revuelto Opera Unica wears a special colour theme to honour the brand's 60th anniversary.
    This Lamborghini Revuelto wears a one-off colour, took 435 hours to be hand-painted
    8 Dec 2023
    Lamborghini is using an all-new 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine for the Revuelto.
    Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid V12 supercar launched at 8.89 crore
    6 Dec 2023
    The Lamborghini Revuelto replaces the Aventador as the brand's new V12-powered supercar but this one now comes with a plug-in hybrid motor
    Lamborghini Revuelto with 1,001 bhp to be launched in India today. What to expect
    5 Dec 2023
    The Revuelto looks like a proper Lamborghini with its sharp and aggressive styling.
    Lamborghini Revuelto with 1000 bhp to launch in India on December 6th
    8 Nov 2023
    The Lamborghini Revuelto came as a milestone product from the brand, as it adopted an electrified plug-in hybrid powertrain.
    Lamborghini Revuelto, Huracan and Urus supercars sold out until the end of 2025. Know more
    10 Jul 2023
    Lamborghini Revuelto Videos

    Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid launched in India at ₹8.89 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar is capable of churning out a staggering 1,000 bhp of power.
    Watch: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid supercar launched in India. Check what is so special
    7 Dec 2023
    Lamborghini Urus Performante, a more powerful version of world's fastest SUV, has landed in India. Priced at more than ₹4 crore, minus taxes, the SUV is ferociously fast and agile across tarmac and dirt tracks alike.
    Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV: Track test review
    9 Mar 2023
    Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
    Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
    26 Nov 2022
    Lamborghini has launched the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster supercar in India.
    Lamborghini launches its ultimate Aventador in India, powered by last V12 engine
    15 Jun 2022
    Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 review
    Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 review
    8 Mar 2013
