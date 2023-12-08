One-off Revuelto Opera Unica celebrates Lamborghini's 60th anniversary

Remember the droolworthy Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato that debuted in August this year? It was christened as Opera Unica and took 370 hours to be hand-painted. The Italian supercar manufacturer has again done it again, but this time with the Lamborghini Revuelto. Christened as Lamborghini Revuelto Opera Unica, the automaker took the wrap off a one-off model at the Art Basel Miami Beach 2023.

Lamborghini Revuelto has been making a lot of headlines recently. The supercar has been launched in India at ₹8.89 crore (ex-showroom). The automaker just added another with the one-off model. The Lamborghini Revuelto Opera Unica comes wearing a one-off paint job that is extremely detailed and completely hand-painted. The supercar manufacturer claims that this car has been dressed up in 435 hours, which translates to 18 days straight, three more than the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Opera Unica took. Wait, that's not all. The custom interior of the Lamborghini Revuelto Opera Unica claims to have taken another 220 hours to be customised. What makes it more unique is that the Lamborghini Revuelto Opera Unica is not a carbon copy of the Huracan Sterrato Opera Unica.

Watch: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid launched in India at ₹ 8.89 crore

Lamborghini Revuelto Opera Unica wears a unique and eye-catching colour theme that grabs attention at the very first glance. It incorporates Purple and Black colours, specifically christened as Viola Pasifae and Nero Helene. Along with that, there are streaks of Red, Blue, and other shades. While the unique shades of colour give the Revuelto a distinctive appearance, design-wise, it remains the same as the standard model.

Moving inside the cockpit, the car gets a dual-tone leather interior with more Purple and Black shades, christened as Viola Acutus and Nero Ade. They come alongside streaks of warm and cool colours. Also, there are 60th-anniversary logos stitched into the headliner, door inserts, and headrests. Lamborghini mentioned the colourful brushstrokes on the start/stop cover. Besides these customisation touches, the car's cockpit remains the same as the standard model.

Mechanically, the supercar is the same as the conventional model. Revuelto comes as the Italian brand's first-ever pure hybrid model that combines a screaming 6.5-litre V12 engine tucked behind the driver along with an electric powertrain comprising three electric motors. The Revuelto generates 1,001 bhp peak power and can travel at a top speed of 350 kmph. It can sprint to 0-96 kmph in 2.6 seconds.

