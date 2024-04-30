Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Battery Capacity
|102 Kwh
|Range
|530 Km
|Charging Time
|95 Min.(50 KW DC Fast Charger)
Spectre is a 4 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of Spectre Electric (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 7.80 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Electric is 83 litres & Automatic - 1 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control, Heater and specs like:
