Rolls-Royce Spectre Electric

1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7.80 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Rolls-Royce Spectre Key Specs
Battery Capacity102 Kwh
Range530 Km
Charging Time95 Min.(50 KW DC Fast Charger)
Spectre Electric Latest Updates

Spectre is a 4 seater Coupe which has 1 variant. The price of Spectre Electric (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 7.80 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Electric

  • Transmission: Automatic - 1 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 83 litres
  • BootSpace: 490 litres
    Rolls-Royce Spectre Electric Price

    Electric
    ₹7.80 Crore*On-Road Price
    102 KWh
    530 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,50,00,000
    RTO
    50,000
    Insurance
    29,19,331
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    7,79,69,831
    EMI@16,75,876/mo
    Rolls-Royce Spectre Electric Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Battery Capacity
    102 kWh
    Electric Motor
    2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    4.5 seconds
    Driving Range
    530 Km
    Transmission
    Automatic - 1 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Max Motor Performance
    255 bhp 365 Nm
    Charging Time
    95 Min.(50 kW DC Fast Charger)
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Minimum Turning Radius
    6.35 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    255 / 45 R20
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-Link
    Front Suspension
    Double Wishbone
    Rear Tyres
    285 / 40 R20
    Bootspace
    490 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    4 Person
    Doors
    2 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    83 litres
    Length
    5475 mm
    Wheelbase
    3210 mm
    Height
    1573 mm
    Kerb Weight
    2890 kg
    Width
    2017 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Multi-Function Display
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Analogue
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    Chrome Inserts
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch -Down
    Front
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    Rear Windshield Blind
    Electric
    One Touch - Up
    Front
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Electric
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    4
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    6+
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    TFT Display
    Airbags
    8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Ventilated Seats
    All
    Interior Colours
    Customisable
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Captain Seats
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Rolls-Royce Spectre Electric EMI
    EMI15,08,288 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    7,01,72,847
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    7,01,72,847
    Interest Amount
    2,03,24,444
    Payable Amount
    9,04,97,291

