Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
View all Images
6/10

Rolls-Royce Spectre Specifications

Rolls-Royce Spectre is a 4 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 7,50,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
7.5 Cr*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

Rolls-Royce Spectre Specs

Rolls-Royce Spectre comes in one electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Spectre measures 5,475 mm in length, 2,017 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,210 mm. A four-seat model, ...Read More

Rolls-Royce Spectre Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Electric
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
102 kWh
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.5 seconds
Driving Range
530 Km
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Motor Performance
255 bhp 365 Nm
Charging Time
95 Min.(50 kW DC Fast Charger)
Fuel Type
Electric
Minimum Turning Radius
6.35 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
255 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone
Rear Tyres
285 / 40 R20
Bootspace
490 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
83 litres
Length
5475 mm
Wheelbase
3210 mm
Height
1573 mm
Kerb Weight
2890 kg
Width
2017 mm
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Analogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Power Windows
Front Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
Front
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
One Touch - Up
Front
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Warranty (Years)
4
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
TFT Display
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
All
Interior Colours
Customisable
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Rolls-Royce Spectre Alternatives

Lamborghini Revuelto

Lamborghini Revuelto

8.89 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Revuelto Specs

Rolls-Royce Spectre News

The Rolls-Royce Spectre is the automaker's first-ever EV and bookings are open for the two-door electric coupe
Rolls-Royce Spectre luxury EV launched in India, priced at 7.5 crore
19 Jan 2024
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV has traits of the Wraith with a slim front grille flanked by a split headlight units.
Big character over big bucks: Rolls-Royce to screen buyers for its Spectre EV
11 Jul 2023
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV has traits of the Wraith with a slim front grille flanked by a split headlight units.
First Drive: The Electric Rolls-Royce Spectre Is a Rolls in Its Purest Form
8 Feb 2023
Rolls Royce Spectre will offer 577 hp of power and a staggering 900Nm of peak torque with ability to sprint 0-100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds.
Spectre, Rolls Royce's first electric car with 520-km range, breaks cover
18 Oct 2022
Rolls-Royce Spectre&nbsp;
All-electric Rolls-Royce Spectre undergoing second testing in Nurburgring
25 Sept 2022
View all
 Rolls-Royce Spectre News

Rolls-Royce Spectre Variants & Price List

Rolls-Royce Spectre price starts at ₹ 7.5 Cr .

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Electric
7.5 Cr*
102 KWh
530 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Luxury Cars

View allPopular Luxury Cars

Top Electric Cars

View allPopular Electric Cars

Popular Rolls-Royce Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Rolls-Royce Cars

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

50.5 - 56.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

1.85 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Porsche Macan EV

Porsche Macan EV

1.65 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Rolls-Royce Spectre

Rolls-Royce Spectre

7.5 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV

10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

11.25 - 17.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Volvo EX90

Volvo EX90

1.5 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

6.5 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details