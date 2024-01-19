Rolls-Royce Spectre Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Rolls-Royce Spectre comes in one electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Spectre measures 5,475 mm in length, 2,017 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,210 mm. A four-seat model, Rolls-Royce Spectre sits in the Coupe segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Rolls-Royce Spectre price starts at ₹ 7.5 Cr .
₹7.5 Cr*
102 KWh
530 Km
*Ex-showroom price
