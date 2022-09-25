All-electric Rolls-Royce Spectre undergoing second testing in Nurburgring

The Rolls-Royce Spectre prototype in question is adorned with the same camouflage as other testers spied in recent months.

Rolls-Royce is still developing its all-electric Spectre model which is due to be introduced in 2024 and is now being put through testing at the Nurburgring after first being tested in the French Riviera. While the latter is more of a natural habitat for a vehicle like the Spectre, it doesn’t really provide an environment to put the vehicle to its limits quite like the Nordschleife Nurburgring.

The Spectre prototype in question is adorned with the same camouflage as other testers spied in recent months. The British car manufacturer has not yet released details about the Spectre's powertrain but it will have a very familiar Rolls-Royce design even though it will be very different under the skin than any other model to come before it.

The model will, however, continue to have a long hood, pillarless doors, sleek roofline, just like any other Rolls-Royce models. And yet, it will Rolls-Royce chief executive Torsten Muller-Otvos recently revealed that the Spectre will feel like “a private jet taking off," while insisting that the brand will not equip it with a Tesla-like ‘Ludicrous’ performance mode. Muller-Otvos added that the Spectre is a natural fit for what the Rolls-Royce brand is all about.

