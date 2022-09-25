HT Auto
Home Auto News All Electric Rolls Royce Spectre Undergoing Second Testing In Nurburgring

All-electric Rolls-Royce Spectre undergoing second testing in Nurburgring

The Rolls-Royce Spectre prototype in question is adorned with the same camouflage as other testers spied in recent months.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Sep 2022, 11:04 AM
Rolls-Royce Spectre 
Rolls-Royce Spectre 
Rolls-Royce Spectre 
Rolls-Royce Spectre 

Rolls-Royce is still developing its all-electric Spectre model which is due to be introduced in 2024 and is now being put through testing at the Nurburgring after first being tested in the French Riviera. While the latter is more of a natural habitat for a vehicle like the Spectre, it doesn’t really provide an environment to put the vehicle to its limits quite like the Nordschleife Nurburgring. 

The Spectre prototype in question is adorned with the same camouflage as other testers spied in recent months. The British car manufacturer has not yet released details about the Spectre's powertrain but it will have a very familiar Rolls-Royce design even though it will be very different under the skin than any other model to come before it. 

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.8 kmpl
₹11 - 15.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹11 - 11.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The model will, however, continue to have a long hood, pillarless doors, sleek roofline, just like any other Rolls-Royce models. And yet, it will Rolls-Royce chief executive Torsten Muller-Otvos recently revealed that the Spectre will feel like “a private jet taking off," while insisting that the brand will not equip it with a Tesla-like ‘Ludicrous’ performance mode. Muller-Otvos added that the Spectre is a natural fit for what the Rolls-Royce brand is all about.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
First Published Date: 25 Sep 2022, 11:04 AM IST
TAGS: Rolls Royce Spectre Rolls Royce
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.
Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy
File photo used for representational purpose.
Honda's re-entry into SUV segment in 2023 makes automaker bullish on India biz
Delage D12 gets a V12 engine for power source.
This hybrid hypercar is influenced by both F1 racer and fighter jet
The front of the Manifesto Concept has some inspiration from the Bigster Concept.
Dacia Manifesto Concept debuts as a hardcore electric off-roader

Trending this Week

The Mercedes E-Class hearse is able to maintain room for both front and back seat passengers as well as a 2,800 mm casket deck.
Queen Elizabeth II: The Mercedes E-Class hearse that carried the coffin
The TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP was launched earlier in 2021 in India at a price of ₹83,275 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS Motor launches Ntorq 125 Race XP in Nepal
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (in blue) and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are the latest mid-size SUVs in the market.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Key comparisons
Volvo XC90 launched in India at ₹94.90 lakh.
Volvo completes petrol hybrid lineup in India with XC40, XC90 facelifts
Despite being manufactured by the same automaker, both Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Maruti Suzuki WagonR come priced very aggressively against each other.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Affordable siblings

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Mercedes-AMG electric cars may come with autonomous drift mode in future
Mercedes-AMG electric cars may come with autonomous drift mode in future
Kia recalls over 70000 cars in US over a faulty circuit board. Details here
Kia recalls over 70000 cars in US over a faulty circuit board. Details here
Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP edition launched in India at ₹1.41 lakh
Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP edition launched in India at 1.41 lakh
Skoda Octavia in electric version coming later this decade
Skoda Octavia in electric version coming later this decade
In pics: Know which routes to avoid in Delhi now
In pics: Know which routes to avoid in Delhi now

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city