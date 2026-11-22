Montra Electric crosses 1,000-unit milestone with Rhino heavy-duty electric trucks
- Montra Electric says it has produced its 1,000th Rhino electric truck in Manesar, becoming the first Indian brand to reach the milestone in the heavy-duty electric truck segment. The trucks have travelled more than 36 million kilometres and helped customers save over ₹70 crore in operating costs.
Montra Electric has rolled out its 1,000th Rhino electric truck in India. The company claims its trucks have covered 36 million km and helped customers save over ₹70 crore.
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First Published Date: 22 Nov 2026, 08:03 am IST
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