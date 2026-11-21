Formula 1 is moving towards a return to V8 engines in 2030 after the FIA, all 11 teams, Formula One Management and power unit manufacturers unanimously agreed on a new technical framework. The proposed configuration will use a 2.1-litre turbocharged V8, replacing the current V6 turbo-hybrid setup in use since 2014.

New engine and chassis plans

The proposed powertrain will retain some of the existing engine's geometrical specifications but will be considerably less complex, lighter and cheaper to develop. Unlike the previous V8 generation, which was naturally aspirated, the new unit will feature turbocharging and limited hybridisation.

The framework also calls for the use of sustainable technology while targeting more aggressive racing and a louder engine note. Changes will extend beyond the powertrain, with Formula 1 planning lighter and more agile chassis. The objective is to reduce the reliance on complex technology and place greater emphasis on driver ability and close competition.

V8 engines were last used in Formula 1 between 2006 and 2013, before the championship adopted V6 turbo-hybrid power units. The proposed 2030 change aims to restore some of the sound and driving characteristics of that era without returning to the exact engine configuration.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said, "The return of V8 engines represents an opportunity to reconnect with the DNA of this Championship, bringing back the sound, emotion and pure racing that is loved worldwide. Our vision is clear: lighter, simpler and more affordable cars that put driver skill at the heart of the competition."

Final approval pending

The agreement was reached as teams prepared for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. McLaren CEO Zak Brown had indicated that the stakeholders had reached an agreement in principle, while Mercedes driver George Russell also welcomed the proposed change, particularly its potential to restore the characteristic high-pitched engine sound.

Four-time champion Max Verstappen described the return of V8 engines as a positive development for Formula 1. However, he has not confirmed whether he will continue racing beyond 2030, when his current contract with Red Bull expires.

The next step is to present the complete 2030 regulatory framework to the FIA World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) at its meeting in Shanghai next month. The proposed changes will require approval from the council before they can be formally adopted.

(With inputs from AP)

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