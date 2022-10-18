Spectre, Rolls Royce's first electric car with 520-km range, breaks cover

The super luxury carmaker has turned a page in its history by venturing into the electric vehicle space. Spectre, the first of its EVs, will be launched by the end of next year.

Rolls Royce has officially taken the covers off its first electric sedan, the Spectre. To be launched by the end of next year, the Spectre is a definitive turning moment in the history of the iconic brand known for its super luxury cars. According to the carmaker, Spectre 'demonstrates how perfectly Rolls-Royce is suited to electrification'. It is built on an all-aluminium structure, shares its underpinnings with the Phantom and Cullinan and is a ‘spiritual successor’ to the carmaker's Phantom Coupe.

Rolls Royce unveiled the Spectre not only as the ultimate aspiration in the luxury segment, but also as an EV with strong performance credentials. According to the carmaker. the Spectre will be able to offer maximum power of 577 hp and a staggering 900 Nm of peak torque. Rolls Royce claims that the Spectre will be able to sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds. Rolls Royce has not shared any details about the battery pack or its charging capabilities yet.

Torsten Muller-Otvos, Chief Executive Officer at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, officially took the covers off the Spectre at a digital event today. He said, “This is the start of a bold new chapter for our marque, our extraordinary clients and the luxury industry. For this reason, I believe Spectre is the most perfect product that Rolls-Royce has ever produced."

As far as the looks are concerned, the Spectre EV has traits of the Wraith with a slim front grille flanked by a split headlight units. Overall, the Spectre carries forward Rolls Royce design philosophy without deviating too much from the ICE range. The only big change is the unique set of headlights with dual vertical LEDs and tail lights which are slim and rectangular in shape.

The Rolls Royce Spectre will go up against rival Bentley's upcoming first electric car. According to Adrian Hallmark, CEO of Bentley, the brand’s first EV will packs 1400 hp and will be capable of sprinting from 0-60 mph in 1.5 seconds

